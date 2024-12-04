Gellan Gum Market to cross $87.4 Mn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The global gellan gum market valuation is predicted to exceed USD 87.4 million by 2032, reported in a research analysis by Global Market Insights Inc.

Gellan gum, a versatile polysaccharide produced through bacterial fermentation, is valued for its gelling, thickening, and stabilizing properties, making it essential across various applications. One key market driver is the increasing demand for natural and clean-label ingredients. As health-conscious consumers seek products with fewer synthetic additives, there is a strong shift towards more natural options. This trend is especially noticeable in the food and beverage industry, where gellan gum is favored for maintaining stable textures without compromising flavor.

Additionally, the growing popularity of plant-based diets has boosted its appeal as a vegan alternative to gelatin, attracting a broader audience seeking plant-based solutions.

The gellan gum market from the high acyl gellan gum segment, valued at over USD 23.4 million in 2023, is projected to grow at a CAGR of about 4.3% from 2024 to 2032. Known for producing soft, elastic gels, high acyl gellan gum is especially popular in applications requiring flexible textures. Its demand is rising in the food and beverage industry, where it plays a critical role in creating fluid gels for dairy alternatives, desserts, and plant-based beverages. The shift towards clean-label and plant-based products has amplified its use in formulations that require both texture and stability.

In 2023, the food and beverages sector was valued at USD 31.7 million and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% through 2032. Gellan gum's role as a stabilizer, gelling agent, and emulsifier makes it integral to many processed food and beverage products. With the rise of health-conscious trends, gellan gum is increasingly used in low-sugar, low-fat, and plant-based food formulations.

It is widely used in dairy alternatives, ensuring texture and consistency in products like almond, coconut, and soy milk, as well as in jams, jellies, and beverages to enhance stability and prevent ingredient separation.

In the U.S., the gellan gum market exceeded USD 13.6 million in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4% through 2032 fueled by rising consumer demand for natural, clean-label, and plant-based ingredients. Gellan gum's versatility as a hydrocolloid is evident in its widespread use as a stabilizer and thickening agent in dairy alternatives, sauces, beverages, and low-sugar formulations. The increasing popularity of vegan and vegetarian diets, along with the demand for functional foods and beverages, further drives the market expansion.

