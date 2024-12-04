Water Soluble Polymer Market Forecast and Competitive Analysis Report 2024-2032

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water Soluble Polymer Market Report Forecast by Type, End-use, Countries and Company Analysis 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global waterborne polymers market is estimated to grow from USD 34.04 billion by 2023 to USD 54.93 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 5.46% from 2024-2032. This demand is driven by rising need for water treatment, pharmaceuticals, and food processing.







Growing Demand for Water Treatment Solutions



The increasing global focus on freshwater availability and wastewater management is a key driver for the water-soluble polymers market. Urbanization and technological advances have increased water consumption, requiring efficient water management. Water-soluble polymers, especially flocculants and coagulants, are important in pollutant removal and water quality improvement. Governments and industry are investing heavily in wastewater treatment in order to meet environmental standards, further increasing the demand for water-soluble polymers in this important industry. In July 2024, Kurita America partnered with Solugen to develop a new carbon-negative water treatment system.



Rising Demand in the Pharmaceutical Industry



Another important area for the growth of water-soluble polymers is the pharmaceutical industry. The biocompatibility of these polymers and their ability to inhibit the release of active drugs are widely used in drug delivery soluble polymers help improve drug solubility, increase bioavailability and enhance delivery targeted, making it important in modern medicine as a global pharmaceutical

With the expansion of the industry, especially with the rise of chronic diseases and the development of new drugs, the demand for these polymers will continue to be greater than. January 2024 - Avient Corporation presents its bio-based polymer solutions at Pharmapak 2024, which include pigments, additives and bio-derived thermoplastic elastomers with low product carbon footprint value. These provide ISO 14067 compliance TUV Rheinland Accredited.



Expanding Use in the Oil & Gas Industry



The widespread use of water-soluble polymers by oil and gas industry, especially for enhanced oil recovery and drilling fluids, is another driving force in the market. Also, water-soluble polymers help stabilize drilling fluids, enhancing drilling performance. As the energy sector focuses on increasing production from existing oil reserves, the demand for water-soluble polymers is expected to increase, especially in oil extraction areas from the greatest industry in April 2024, Water Treatment Microbiocides for the Oil and Gas Industry. A 20% concentration of Dimethyloxazolidine (DMO) has been developed to preserve oil reservoirs for long periods of time.



Europe Water Soluble Polymer Market



The European water-soluble polymer market is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing demand for water treatment, chemical processing and food processing Strict environmental Regulations ho and increasing awareness of water quality is driving investment in wastewater treatment.



France Water Soluble Polymer Market



The French water-soluble polymer market is poised for growth, driven by increasing applications in the water purification, pharmaceutical and food industries. French government emphasis on environmental sustainability constant emphasis, and stringent regulation of wastewater management increases the demand for water efficiency In the processing after play, the pharmaceutical industry's focus on chemicals delivery systems are driving the widespread use of these polymers in the pharmaceutical industry. In the food industry, water-soluble polymers are also used as stabilizers and stabilizers. In September 2022, the French company Lactips opened its first 4,200-square-meter industrial building in Saint-Paul-en-Jarez.



Saudi Arabia Water Soluble Polymer Market



The Saudi Arabian water-soluble polymer market is expanding, driven by the country's focus on technological development and environmental sustainability. As Saudi Arabia diversifies its economy beyond oil, effective water efficiency solutions are being sought in a variety of sectors including urban and industrial water-soluble polymers play an important role in the use of fresh and wastewater.

In addition, these polymers are widely used for the manufacture of drug delivery systems and additives. Government policies promoting sustainable practices are also stimulating further investment in infrastructure, establishing Saudi Arabia as a key player in the sector. In April 2024, GPCA member and global leader in pharmaceuticals SABIC launched the first circular packaging project in Saudi Arabia through its TRUCIRCLET system FONTE, a leading player in the bread industry in Saudi Arabia, is now using SABIC's certified circular poly.



Global Water-Soluble Polymer Company Analysis



The key players in water soluble polymer industry are Arkema, Ashland Inc, BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Kemira Oyj, Kuraray Co Ltd, Merck KGaA, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation, Nouryon and Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co. Ltd.



Global Water Soluble Polymer Company News



January 2024 - SNF Group intended to increase the capacity of its production in Oman. For the Sultanate of Oman, the group invested USD 250 million toward its expansion goal. In 2024, SNF plans to establish a regional SNF Technical Centre in Muscat, which would act as a center for research and development for the whole Gulf area. This facility will strengthen SNF's dedication to creating the most cutting-edge polymer knowledge globally to serve clients.

