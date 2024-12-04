India Industrial Automation Industry Research Report 2025-2033, Competitive Analysis of Siemens, Honeywell International, Mitsubishi Electric, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, BHEL, ABB

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Industrial Automation Market Forecast Report by Component, Hardware, Software, Service, End User, Region and Company Analysis 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



India Industrial Automation market is expected to reach US$ 14.18 billion in 2024 to US$ 39.65 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 12.10% from 2025 to 2033.



With machinery and devices connected to the internet, the Industrial Internet of Things and Industry 4.0 are at the forefront of the most recent technological approaches for the development, production, and management of the entire logistics chain. This is also referred to as smart factory automation, and it is dictating the trends in the industrial sector. In many sectors, labeling equipment is an essential part of production lines. Along with the fundamental design, the machines have an automatic label feeder that measures the label's length and retrieves it as the product's dimensions change. These characteristics help to lower expenses, boost production, and decrease downtime.





Furthermore, because India's manufacturing sectors are expanding, it is anticipated that the healthcare sector would embrace more automated technology. Future developments in the pharmaceutical sector are anticipated to be influenced by significant trends, including the rise of private healthcare providers, the growth of pharmaceutical manufacturing firms, and the implementation of universal healthcare.



Growth Drivers for the India Industrial Automation Market

Government Initiatives



Government programs like "Digital India" and "Make in India" are essential for advancing automation and manufacturing throughout the nation. The "Make in India" movement seeks to increase domestic output and draw in international capital while creating an atmosphere that supports cutting-edge technologies. "Digital India" is focused on improving digital infrastructure and encouraging the adoption of technology across a range of industries. Collectively, these programs push sectors to spend money on automation solutions, increasing productivity and competitiveness and establishing India as a major base for manufacturing worldwide in the digital era.



Technological advancements



Automation capabilities across a range of industries are being greatly improved by technological developments in robotics, the Internet of Things (IoT), and artificial intelligence (AI). Through the facilitation of real-time data analysis, predictive maintenance, and enhanced decision-making processes, these technologies enable operations to be smarter and more efficient. While IoT devices enable smooth connection between machinery and systems, robotics automates monotonous jobs. By examining data trends and permitting autonomous operations, AI further streamlines workflows. These technologies are working together to revolutionize industrial processes, increase production, and improve overall operational efficiency.



India Industrial Automation Market Overview by Regions



The market for industrial automation in India is growing in several important regions, with North and South India leading the way because of their industrial hubs and technological uptake. West India comes in second, propelled by the expansion of manufacturing. While rural areas gradually adopt automation, East India is growing and concentrating on modernization, improving market dynamics overall. An overview of the market by region is given below:



North India Industrial Automation Market



A strong manufacturing base and an increasing focus on modernization have made North India a major player in the industrial automation market. Important states like Haryana, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh are home to a variety of sectors, including as food processing, automotive, and textiles, all of which are progressively implementing automation technology to increase efficiency and productivity. Government programs encouraging "Make in India," which result in investments in intelligent manufacturing, benefit the area. IoT and robotics developments are also being incorporated into operations. North India is well-positioned for further industrial automation growth as businesses look to cut costs and improve quality.



South India Industrial Automation Market



With a varied industrial landscape that includes the automotive, electronics, and pharmaceutical industries, South India is a key player in the industrial automation industry. With significant manufacturing and IT sectors, states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh are important contributors. Due to the need for increased operational productivity and efficiency, the region is seeing large investments in automation technologies. Government programs, including "Make in India," also promote the use of automation. Furthermore, the incorporation of cutting-edge technologies like IoT and AI is revolutionizing conventional production procedures, establishing South India as a center for industrial automation innovation.



India Industrial Automation Company Analysis



The major participants in the India Industrial Automation market includes Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), ABB Ltd, etc.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $14.18 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $39.65 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.1% Regions Covered India





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. India Industrial Automation Market



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Component

6.2 By Hardware

6.3 By Software

6.4 By Service

6.5 By End User

6.6 By Region



7. Component

7.1 Hardware

7.2 Software

7.3 Service



8. Hardware

8.1 Industrial Sensors

8.2 Machine Vision Systems

8.3 Field Instruments

8.4 Industrial Robots

8.5 Human machine Interface

8.6 Industrial PCs

8.7 Others



9. Software

9.1 Manufacturing Execution System

9.2 Industrial Safety

9.3 Plant Asset Management

9.4 Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition

9.5 Programmable Logic Controller

9.6 Distributed Control System



10. Service

10.1 Project Engineering and Installation

10.2 Maintenance and Support Services

10.3 Consulting Services

10.4 Operational Services



11. End User

11.1 Manufacturing

11.2 Food & Beverage

11.3 Healthcare

11.4 Automotive

11.5 Oil & Gas

11.6 Chemical

11.7 Energy & Utilities

11.8 Mining & Metal

11.9 Aerospace & Defense

11.10 Others



12. Region

12.1 North India

12.2 South India

12.3 East India

12.4 West India



13. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.3 Degree of Rivalry

13.4 Threat of New Entrants

13.5 Threat of Substitutes



14. SWOT Analysis

14.1 Strength

14.2 Weakness

14.3 Opportunity

14.4 Threat



15. Key Players Analysis

15.1 Overview

15.2 Key Persons

15.3 Recent Development & Strategies

15.4 Revenue Analysis

Siemens AG

Honeywell International Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL)

ABB Ltd

