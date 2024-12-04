$23.54 Billion Workforce Management Market Forecasts and Competitive Analysis 2024-2032, UKG, Oracle, ActiveOps, NICE, Workday, Blue Yonder, SAP, and The Sage Group

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Workforce Management Market Report Forecast by Solution, Component, Deployment, End-user, Countries and Company Analysis 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global workforce management market is expected to reach US$ 23.54 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.77% between 2024 and 2032, reaching USD 8.65 billion by 2023. This growth is due to increased demand for skilled workforce Customization solutions, automation in HR processes, and growing adoption of cloud-based systems.







Cloud-based workforce management solutions are gaining popularity due to their flexibility, scalability and cost-effectiveness. This solution gives companies real-time access to data from any location, enabling them to make better decisions and operate more efficiently. Cloud platforms make it easier to integrate with other HR systems and require less upfront investment than traditional software.

As companies expand globally, cloud solutions enable them to easily manage a remote and diverse workforce, streamlining collaboration across time and regions This trend is expected to continue for employee's management market has developed in the coming years. March 2023 - UJET, Inc. announced UJET WFM in partnership with Google Cloud. This professional management team provides accurate forecasting, systematic, and real-time monitoring of compliance to improve remote contact center agent productivity and customer experience.



Increased Focus on Employee Productivity and Cost Optimization



Companies are increasingly prioritizing improving employee productivity and optimizing labor costs to remain competitive. One way to achieve this goal is through personnel management tools, which automate scheduling, time tracking, and performance management tasks. These tools provide valuable insights into staff availability and workload, allowing managers to better allocate resources and avoid inefficiencies in addition to reducing human error and reducing the need for manual work, and allows organizations to realize cost savings. Consequently, the demand for personnel management systems is increasing as companies seek to increase efficiency and streamline costs.



Growing Demand for Compliance Management



As labor laws continue to evolve and companies operate globally, ensuring regulatory compliance has become increasingly difficult. Personnel management systems play an important role in helping businesses meet regulatory requirements, such as overtime, rest periods and vacation arrangements. These systems provide automated alerts and notifications to reduce compliance violations, ultimately helping organizations avoid significant fines and legal interactions Growing awareness of employee rights increasing and tightening labor regulations worldwide create a demand for practical compliance tools, thus expanding the labor management market.

In May 2024, Company leading platform Fountain has launched new products that help companies hire front-line employees, which manages and retains to help you achieve your goals These resources include Fountain Assist, Fountain I-9 Center, Fountain Reach, and Fountain Communicate. Clients benefit from faster hiring, more efficient onboarding, and a better experience for frontline employees.



Europe Workforce Management Market



The European workforce management market is driven by the increasing need for efficiency, labor compliance and the rise of remote work Cloud-based solutions, AI-driven analytics and automation tools are transforming workforce planning, processing and management, which is increasing productivity in various regional sectors.



The German workforce management market is witnessing high growth due to the country's strong technology base, focus on accuracy and productivity Companies are increasingly adopting workforce management solutions to optimize scheduling, time tracking and labor cost management The demand for solutions accelerated Sectors such as manufacturing, logistics and healthcare efficiency-enhancing initiatives are leading the adoption of these tools, seeking to improve compliance, employee productivity and overall productivity in the highly competitive German market. June 2024, Ivalua launched its external workforce management solution.



Asia Pacific Workforce Management Market



The Asia-Pacific workforce management market is growing rapidly, driven by increasing digitization, growing gig economy and exploration of remote work solutions Cloud-based platforms and AI-powered tools are transforming workforce efficiency, in the region in Increased policy, operations and compliance in industries such as construction, retail and healthcare.



China's workforce management market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the country's large workforce and rapidly advancing technology. With increasing emphasis on digital transformation and efficiencies, companies are adopting advanced workforce management solutions to streamline operations, optimize processes and control labor costs.

The growing e-commerce, manufacturing and gig economy growth has further increased the demand for cloud-based platforms and AI -powered tools -In addition to growing compliance, the shift to hybrid and remote work accelerated by the pandemic has created a need the need for flexible workforce management solutions across industries in China In August 2024, Helios launched the world's first all-in-one compensation HR system implementation.



Global Workforce Management Company Analysis



The key players in the workforce management industry are UKG Inc., Oracle Corporation, ActiveOps PLC, NICE Ltd., Workday Inc., Blue Yonder Group, Inc., SAP SE, The Sage Group plc.



Global Workforce Management Company News



February 2024 - In order to support its expanding rail business, Qube, the biggest import and export logistics services provider in Australia, selected Trapeze's Workforce Management (WFM) solution. Qube Logistics and Trapeze Rail have committed to a multi-year agreement that will provide WFM technology for Qube's whole east coast rail network.



December 2023 - Two partnerships were introduced by Upwork with the goal of providing a better method of workforce management. Starting with SAP Fieldglass and Flextrack, it worked with managed service providers (MSPs) and vendor management systems (VMS) to provide its enterprise suite offering.



Key Players Analysis:

UKG Inc.

Oracle Corporation

ActiveOps PLC

NICE Ltd.

Workday Inc.

Blue Yonder Group, Inc.

SAP SE

The Sage Group plc Business Overview Key Persons Recent Development & Strategies Financial Insights



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $8.65 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $23.54 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research & Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenge



5 Workforce Management Market



6 Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Solution

6.2 By Component

6.3 By Deployment

6.4 By Countries



7 By Solution

7.1 Time & Attendance Management

7.2 Workforce Scheduling

7.3 Embedded Analytics

7.4 Absence Management

7.5 Others



8 By Component

8.1 Software

8.2 Service



9 By Deployment

9.1 On-Premise

9.2 Cloud

9.3 Hybrid



10 By End User

10.1 IT and Telecommunication

10.2 BFSI

10.3 Government

10.4 Retail

10.5 Healthcare

10.6 Education

10.7 Manufacturing

10.8 Others



11 By Countries

11.1 North America

11.1.1 United States

11.1.2 Canada

11.2 Europe

11.2.1 France

11.2.2 Germany

11.2.3 Italy

11.2.4 Spain

11.2.5 United Kingdom

11.2.6 Belgium

11.2.7 Netherland

11.2.8 Turkey

11.3 Asia Pacific

11.3.1 China

11.3.2 Japan

11.3.3 India

11.3.4 Australia

11.3.5 South Korea

11.3.6 Thailand

11.3.7 Malaysia

11.3.8 Indonesia

11.3.9 New Zealand

11.4 Latin America

11.4.1 Brazil

11.4.2 Mexico

11.4.3 Argentina

11.5 Middle East & Africa

11.5.1 South Africa

11.5.2 Saudi Arabia

11.5.3 UAE



12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.3 Degree of Rivalry

12.4 Threat of New Entrants

12.5 Threat of Substitutes



13 SWOT Analysis

13.1 Strength

13.2 Weakness

13.3 Opportunity

13.4 Threat



14 Key Players Analysis

