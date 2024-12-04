Calian Announces Independent U.S. Subsidiary and President to Focus on U.S. Government and Defense

OTTAWA, Ontario, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calian Group Ltd. (TSX: CGY), a diverse products and services company providing innovative healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity solutions, has announced the launch of an independent U.S.-focused subsidiary, Calian US, Inc. The subsidiary, focused on U.S. federal government and defense opportunities will be led by Leeana Smith-Ryland as president.

For more than 40 years, Calian Group Ltd. has been equipping Canadian and allied countries with reliable, expert defense solutions. These solutions have included military training and simulation, secure communications and connectivity, and digital transformation and cybersecurity. With the development of an independent subsidiary, the U.S. team can expand its offerings to include the full scope of Calian defense solutions for this market.

“The formation of Calian US, Inc., aligns with Calian’s strategic objective to expand our world-class service offerings for a market where we see an ongoing need for our mission-critical solutions,” said Kevin Ford, CEO, Calian Group Ltd. “The decision to strengthen our U.S. footprint underscores our confidence in what we can offer and our commitment to delivering leading-edge learning, communications and connectivity solutions positioning the U.S. for continued mission success.”

Leeana Smith-Ryland, a seasoned leader with a successful track record, has been appointed as President of Calian US, Inc. Smith-Ryland brings over two decades of experience in the communications and defense industries, including as the head of Calian Pacific Teleport (CPT), a leading provider of satellite communications services. Under her leadership, CPT has expanded its global footprint and enhanced its service offerings to meet the evolving needs of clients worldwide.

"We are thrilled to welcome Leeana as the leader of Calian US," Ford added. "Her extensive experience and proven achievements in the communications sector make her the ideal choice to drive our U.S. operations and expand our presence in the U.S. market."

Calian US, Inc., is committed to securing U.S. government contracts by ensuring full compliance with all relevant regulations. To facilitate this, Calian US will be established as an independent subsidiary and will pursue the necessary certifications to operate effectively within the U.S. market.

