Sol Systems Deepens Community Impact in Illinois with Help From Microsoft

Washington, D.C., Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sol Systems announces new funding commitments to community organizations in Morgan County, IL, as part of their Power Purchase and Community Investment Agreement, first established in 2020 with Microsoft. These funds leverage solar project revenues to support communities surrounding Sol Systems’ utility-scale solar projects, which the company develops, constructs, owns, and operates.

This investment builds on an initial $1.5 Million disbursed in 2022 and 2023, and allocates new funding to four key partners: Faith in Place, Lincoln Land Community College, Jacksonville Promise, and the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (Morgan County Extension). These partnerships will focus on enhancing educational and workforce development opportunities, promoting community resilience through energy-efficient building upgrades, and providing scholarships for local high school students for post-secondary education.

“Our collaboration with Microsoft delivers clean energy and ensures that the benefits of solar power reach the communities that need it most. By investing in local organizations and educational initiatives in Morgan County, we are creating opportunities that drive resilience and economic growth. This is the future of energy—one that prioritizes both sustainability and community,” said Yuri Horwitz, Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

“Faith in Place is deeply grateful to Sol Systems and Microsoft for their generous support, which will greatly enhance our efforts to promote and improve energy efficiency in Morgan County, IL. This investment will enable us to assist houses of worship with energy audits, as well as critical repairs and upgrades. By reducing energy costs and improving the environmental health of our spaces, we are fostering a more sustainable and resilient future for the entire community. We look forward to our work together, creating lasting, positive change,” said Aiden Meyer, Central Illinois Outreach Coordinator, Faith in Place.

“The Jacksonville Promise is pleased to collaborate with Sol Systems and Microsoft to strengthen and expand our scholarship program in Jacksonville, Illinois. The Jacksonville Promise is a place-based scholarship program that has expanded the number of local students who are pursuing post-secondary education locally. This in turn strengthens our schools and expands our economy while decreasing student debt. The impact investment will be used to support students whose careers are focused on the environment and sciences as well as create a robust outreach effort to reach disadvantaged local populations,” said Dr. Charles Sheaff, President, Jacksonville Promise.

"We are excited to work with Sol Systems and Microsoft and sincerely appreciate their investment, which will allow Lincoln Land Community College to acquire state-of-the-art stepper/servo motor control technology trainers for our industrial maintenance program. These tools are essential for teaching the precise and controlled motion techniques used in industrial automation, robotics, automotive systems, aerospace and solar tracking. With this new technology, our students will be better equipped to enter high-demand, high-paying careers, strengthening both their futures and our community," said Dr. Nancy Sweet, Dean, Workforce Institute at LLCC.

“The University of Illinois Extension 4-H program in Calhoun, Cass, Greene, Morgan, and Scott Counties is grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with Sol Systems and Microsoft. It is exciting to see the commitment and passion that they are offering to our community and youth. 4-H provides a place for youth to find or determine where they belong. Youth explore, discover, and develop a sense of independence, generosity, and mastery. This collaboration will allow us to expand our scope and outreach to youth, while providing experiences that will focus on food access, the environment, and renewable energy,” said Aaron Dufelmeier, County Extension Director, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

For more information, watch this video, "Power with Purpose: Supporting Illinois Communities Through Solar Energy."

###

About Sol Systems

Sol Systems is a leading national renewable energy firm with an established reputation for integrity and reliability across its development, infrastructure, and environmental commodity businesses. Sol is currently operating and building over 7 GW of solar projects valued at over $2 billion for Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, counties, utilities, universities, and schools and provides environmental commodity portfolio management services to more than 40,000 customers across the United States. The company was founded in 2008, is based in Washington, D.C., and is led by its founder. Sol Systems works with institutional clients, corporate partners, and foundations to create a more sustainable future we can all believe in. For more information, visit https://www.solsystems.com/.

Attachments