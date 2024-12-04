Intrauterine Devices Market Report Forecasts and Company Analysis 2024-2032, Profiles of AbbVie, Bayer, Teva Pharmaceuticals, ANI Pharmaceuticals, Mylan, CooperSurgical. and DKT International

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intrauterine Devices Market Report Forecast by Type, End-use, Countries and Company Analysis 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global intrauterine devices (IUD) market size is expected to reach US$ 5.34 billion in 2023 and further expand to US$ 7.53 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 3.88% from 2024 to 2032. It has been contributed to the expanded knowledge of conventional contraceptive devices, the enhanced demand for effective birth control measures, and improvements in IUD devices.







Increased awareness about long-term contraception is a crucial driver of the intrauterine devices market. More women are becoming informed about the advantages of IUDs over short-term contraceptive methods like pills or patches. Campaigns by health organizations and government initiatives promoting family planning have educated women about the safety, efficacy, and convenience of IUDs, leading to higher adoption. As they offer a long-term solution with minimal intervention, IUDs are gaining popularity, particularly among women seeking reliable, reversible contraception without daily maintenance.

In 2022, The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has expanded support for LARC methods through programs like Title X to provide family planning services to underserved populations. This has led to increased LARC utilization among women, with the CDC reporting a rise to 11% in 2022 for women aged 15-49. Additionally, the Affordable Care Act (ACA) requires coverage of contraceptives, including LARC methods, without co-payments, further promoting their adoption.



Advancements in IUD Technology



New developments in IUDs have made them to be more efficient, safer and more comfortable to use contributing to the growth of the market. Developments including size and shape as well as advances in the delivery systems of hormones mean less pain and fewer unwanted effects for the patient. These developments have extended the context for which IUDs can be used to a wider population of women and those who earlier on refused to use them because of pain or other complications.

Also, emerging hormonal IUDs serve over and above contraceptives as treatments for conditions like heavy menstruation, thereby boosting its market. For example, the AI-tech application in diagnosing has raised diagnostic reliability and practice; while, telemedicine technologies have enhanced an availability particularly in the remote regions. They are new applications that are revolutionizing the delivery of patient services, contributing to the market growth potential and filling essential gaps in the provision of services, with the adoption rates rising in 2022.



Supportive Government Initiatives and Healthcare Programs



Other factors which drive the market for intrauterine devices is the increasing awareness of long-term contraceptives. The idea about the effectiveness of IUDs as compared to short term contraceptive methods like pills, patches and others is beginning to dawn on some women. Some health campaigns, government and other organizations supporting women by distributing information regarding family planning made the women understand everything about IUDs, how effective and safe it is and how easy it is to use it.

Despite the fact that they seem to be one of the least intrusive long-term contraceptives in the sense that one has to do minimal messing with its IUDs are slowly BAVOR offending up with women who want a non-hormonal, non-pharmaceutical method of birth control. And in 2022 more precision and attention have paid to the United States of Health and Human Services (HHS) has enhanced the backing of LARC methods like through title X for giving health to vulnerable groups family planning.

This has in turn led to the LARC essence being taken up by women, the CDC having projected it to 11% in 2022 among women aged 15 to 49 years. Also emerging out of the ACA among the preventive services are contraceptive services it being mandatory for them not to charge even a co pay on contraceptives including LARC methods.



Europe Intrauterine Devices Market



The market of intrauterine devices in Europe is expanding due to raising population awareness of the available extended contraception methods and the favourable position of healthcare systems. Increasing rate of family planning need makes women popularize both copper and hormonal IUDs that have a great contribution toward improving reproductive health and family planning in the region.



Germany Intrauterine Devices Industry



Germany is a dynamic market for the IUD products mainly due to the growing awareness of women on long term contraceptives. While dealing with contraceptives practice, as care givers and advocates of family planning methods copper and hormonal IUDs are being preferred by many. Germany has a strong health care system that can facilitate use of reproductive health care thus promoting increase use of IUD.

Also, governments have taken to raising awareness on available contraceptives which is also helpful in aversive change. The market remains buoyant due to more comfort and effectiveness of IUD technology, which makes it fully suitable for most women who desire the best contraceptive bills. Mirena was approved by the European Union in October 2022 to be used for up to eight years, the longest time that it can be used for from any device.



Saudi Arabia Intrauterine Devices Industry



The market of intrauterine devices (IUD) in Saudi Arabia is rapidly growing due to the constantly expanding knowledge of women about long term contraceptives. When family planning gets more attention, practitioners begin to recommend IUDs because they are effective and convenient. The Saudi government promotes reproductive health programmes, improving the use of IUDs in both the peri-urban and the rural population.

Moreover, there is increased comfort with regard to IUDs due to innovation and technology, lower side effects have been realized. Thanks to the new focus in Saudi Arabia on women's reproductive health and their rights, the IUD market is expected to enjoy long-term development further.



South Africa Intrauterine Devices Industry



Currently, the intrauterine devices (IUD) market in South Africa is growing due to the growing knowledge of existing options for family planning and advantages of the long-acting contraceptive. Popular awareness programmes in conjunction with non-governmental organizations are heralding IUDs as practical tools for managing births. Ironically, there is more attention to the copper and hormonal IUDs - healthcare providers raise the popularity of their use, praising it for its effectiveness and convenience. In other way, due to the government of South Africa delicate to reproductive health care, including IUD usage, the availability has receiving a positive effect.

An increased demand for birth control among women is likely to drive more use of IUDs in South Africa into the future. The implants and injectables have increased the transport technologies used in sub-Saharan Africa because the international donors and the local authorities invested in 2022. There are also sunk cost investments made in the research of new contraceptive technology that will decrease the rate of return clinical visits that in turn helps to drive the market for intrauterine devices.



Global Intrauterine Devices Company Analysis



The key players in intrauterine devices industry are AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG, Teva Pharmaceuticals, ANI Pharmaceuticals, Mylan NV, CooperSurgical Inc. and DKT International.



Global Intrauterine Devices Company News



January 2024 - To increase access to AVIBELA, DKT WomanCare, a global distributor of contraceptive products, and Medicines360, a global NGO focused on women's health, teamed up. AVIBELA is an excellent hormonal IUD that is reasonably priced and has an efficacy rate of over 99%. The goal of this partnership is to raise knowledge, make this extremely effective method of contraception more accessible, and encourage its use.



June 2023 - India Life Sciences Fund III (ILSF III), which is run by the private equity firm InvAscent, made an initial private equity investment of USD 16 million (130 crore) in Pregna International Limited, a company that specializes in women's reproductive health. With this investment, Pregna hopes to expand and be better equipped to meet the changing requirements of women around the world.

Key Players Analysis:

AbbVie Inc.

Bayer AG

Teva Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals

Mylan NV

CooperSurgical Inc.

DKT International

Melbea AG

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $5.34 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $7.53 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5 Intrauterine Devices Market



6 Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Type

6.2 By End Use

6.3 By Countries



7 Type

7.1 Hormonal IUD

7.2 Copper IUD



8 End Use

8.1 Hospital

8.2 Gynecology Clinics

8.3 Community Health Care Centres

8.4 Others



9 Countries

9.1 North America

9.1.1 United States

9.1.2 Canada

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 France

9.2.2 Germany

9.2.3 Italy

9.2.4 Spain

9.2.5 United Kingdom

9.2.6 Belgium

9.2.7 Netherlands

9.2.8 Turkey

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.3.1 China

9.3.2 Japan

9.3.3 India

9.3.4 South Korea

9.3.5 Thailand

9.3.6 Malaysia

9.3.7 Indonesia

9.3.8 Australia

9.3.9 New Zealand

9.4 Latin America

9.4.1 Brazil

9.4.2 Mexico

9.4.3 Argentina

9.5 Middle East & Africa

9.5.1 Saudi Arabia

9.5.2 UAE

9.5.3 South Africa



10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

10.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

10.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

10.3 Degree of Rivalry

10.4 Threat of New Entrants

10.5 Threat of Substitutes



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1.1 Strength

11.1.2 Weakness

11.1.3 Opportunity

11.1.4 Threat



12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Key Persons

12.3 Recent Development & Strategies

12.4 Revenue Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yhd1k8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment