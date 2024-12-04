Deep Water Point & Associates Launches New Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Service to Help Small Companies Secure Funding and Accelerate Growth

MCLEAN, VA, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deep Water Point & Associates (DWPA), a federal management consulting, advisory, and growth firm and portfolio company of Renovus Capital Partners, today announced the launch of its SBIR Research and Developmen t (R&D) Initiative . Through this new service, DWPA connects small businesses offering innovative technologies, products, and services with VCs investing in areas that align with federal R&D mission needs to help solve government challenges.

“The SBIR Research and Development Initiative provides immense value to entrepreneurs, startups, small businesses, and VCs looking to thrive and grow in the federal market,” said Tom Ruff, Principal, Deep Water Point & Associates. “Through this new service, we provide government expertise and industry insight to help both small businesses and investors mitigate risks and navigate the complexities of the government contracting landscape to accelerate success.”

DWPA’s SBIR R&D Initiative provides a comprehensive suite of support services, including:

Automated SBIR Opportunity Alerts: Using AI to identify SBIR opportunities that align with the specific interests and strengths of portfolio companies.

SBIR Proposal Creation & Assistance: Crafting compelling proposals to increase the probability of winning SBIR funding.

SBIR Training: Educating small businesses and VCs on the SBIR program and best practices.

Market Assessment & Business Justification: Providing insights into the total addressable market (TAM) within the federal government, offering identification of government spending, competition, and routes to the market.

Transaction Advisory Services: Supporting situational awareness for mergers and acquisitions (M&A) with unparalleled buy-side practitioner experience.

Cloud Service Provider (CSP) Access: Providing potential access to third-party CSP partner funding to accelerate small technology companies’ market entry.

“DWPA’s SBIR R&D Initiative is designed to help businesses at all stages of the SBIR process, from identifying opportunities to submitting proposals to commercializing their technology,” said Ruff. “Our deep understanding of the SBIR program combined with our extensive network in the VC community allows us to effectively connect innovators with investors who are looking to support the next generation of technology solutions.”

About Deep Water Point & Associates

Deep Water Point & Associates (DWPA) offers a unique combination of government and industry expertise to help businesses succeed in the federal market. The comprehensive range of services offered by DWPA includes business development, capture and proposal, transaction advisory, strategy and management consulting, and market intelligence. The business is composed of over 450 former senior government and industry executives, with experience in the Federal Civilian, DOD, Intelligence Community, and Health and Life Sciences markets. For more information, visit dwpass o ciates.com .





###