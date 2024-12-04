India Video Surveillance Market Forecast Report 2024-2032: Growing Infrastructure, Urbanization Trends, and Security Concerns Bolster Growth

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Video Surveillance Market Report Forecast by Component, System Type, Application, Region and Company Analysis 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



India's market for video surveillance is growing as a result of growing infrastructure, urbanization, and security concerns. The need for enhanced surveillance systems is driven by growing government attempts to improve public safety and investments in smart city projects. With the increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT), surveillance capabilities are enhanced by intelligent features like real-time analytics and facial recognition.







The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, along with all state and union territory governments, collaborated to launch the smart city mission on June 25, 2015. One hundred towns and communities from different states and UTs have been selected for the initiative. By improving infrastructure, encouraging a hygienic and environmentally friendly environment, and guaranteeing a high standard of living for their citizens, the mission seeks to advance cities.

As a result, maintaining security has become increasingly important, which has led to the increasing use of video surveillance systems as essential tools. For example, as part of the Smart City Mission, Uttar Pradesh announced in January 2024 that it would install a network of 100,000 Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras. This initiative, which was led by the Urban Development Department in collaboration with the Home Department, primarily addresses the safety of women, children, and the elderly.



Furthermore, when cities become more populated, there is typically a greater emphasis placed on safety and following the law, which encourages the purchase of expensive monitoring equipment. Through the integration of real-time data analytics and automatic reactions, the increasing use of smart infrastructure and IoT in urban environments further improves the efficacy of video surveillance systems. The demand for dependable and cutting-edge video surveillance systems will continue to be a major driver of market growth as urban areas expand and change.



Technological Advancements



An important factor propelling the growth of the India video surveillance market is technological advances. The possibilities and attractiveness of surveillance systems have been greatly expanded by technological developments, especially when AI and the Internet of Things (IoT) are integrated. Security and operational efficiency are enhanced by real-time threat identification, facial recognition, and behavioral analysis made possible by AI-powered analytics.



With the widespread use of 4K and high-definition (HD) cameras, monitoring and identification may be done with greater accuracy due to the improved image quality. Large volumes of video data may also be managed and stored affordably because to developments in cloud computing and storage technologies.

The market is further stimulated by the development of cutting-edge features like video analytics, remote access, and interaction with other smart devices. These technologies not only simplify system administration and lower total cost of ownership, but they also improve security. Video surveillance solutions are becoming more widely used as a result of technological advancements, which also increase their effectiveness and accessibility for a variety of Indian applications.



Government support and initiatives



The demand for surveillance solutions is greatly increased by the Indian government's emphasis on improving infrastructure and public safety through a number of programs and regulations. One of the most notable projects is the Smart Cities Mission, which intends to create 100 smart cities with cutting-edge urban infrastructure, including extensive monitoring systems to enhance management and security, across the nation. As an instance, in February 2023, the Department of School Education (DSE) gave the school management committee (SMC) in each government school in the state permission to install closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras for up to INR 1.50 lakh from the Consolidated Children Welfare Fund (CCWF).

Furthermore, the much-heralded Make in India campaign has spurred a number of businesses, including the rapidly expanding CCTV market. The CCTV sector plays a crucial role in this initiative's objective to turn India into a worldwide manufacturing hub. The hardware market category is expected to witness additional growth prospects due to all of these factors. The installation of surveillance cameras in public areas, businesses, and vital infrastructure is also becoming more and more required by government rules and standards, which is driving up demand for video surveillance equipment. Innovation in surveillance systems is also fueled by plans to modernize law enforcement and public safety organizations.



North India Video Surveillance Market



The market for video surveillance in North India is growing quickly due to a mix of technology and regional reasons. With major growth in cities like Delhi, Noida, and Gurgaon, the region is becoming increasingly urbanized, necessitating the use of sophisticated monitoring systems to maintain infrastructure and guarantee safety. Initiatives from the government, such as the Smart Cities Mission and more stringent security laws, drive up market demand by requiring the installation of surveillance in public spaces and vital infrastructure.

Effective surveillance solutions are in greater demand as a result of growing security concerns brought on by increased crime rates in densely populated places. Technological innovations that improve system capabilities and efficiency, like AI-driven analytics, high-definition cameras, and IoT integration, make sophisticated surveillance more practical and affordable.



Economic expansion in industries such as retail, hotel, and corporate environments in North India creates increased need for security systems to protect assets and maintain smooth operations. North India is a crucial region for the proliferation of video surveillance because of the rising awareness of security and safety among businesses and citizens.



India Video Surveillance Company Analysis



The key players in India video surveillance industry are Honeywell International Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Videocon Industries Ltd, Zicom Electronic Security Systems and D-Link India Limited.



India Video Surveillance Company News



January 2024 - Modern home security cameras were unveiled by Johnson Controls India, demonstrating their support for the Made in India campaign. The Illustra Standard Gen3 cameras demonstrate a commitment to independence and reinforce Johnson Controls' position as a major force in international production with more than 75% of local components.



December 2023 - At the IFSEC India Security Expo 2023, Prama India debuted its most recent line of custom video security products including the locally produced Ranginview Camera series. The newest items featuring cutting-edge technology, such as Internet of Things (IoT) security technologies and applications and artificial intelligence (AI), were on show at the PRAMA stand. At IFSEC India, the PRAMA stand featured a variety of locally produced goods as well as creative solutions.



October 2023 - Hikvision unveiled the ColorVu Fixed Turret (DS-2CE70DF0T-MF) and Bullet (DS-2CE10DF0T-F) Cameras, the first 2 MP analog cameras in the market with an F1.0 aperture. With 3D Digital Noise Reduction (DNR) technology, extreme white light distance, and HD over analog wiring for simple upgrades, these important cameras enable high-quality, round-the-clock color imaging. Security experts may now attain the best image performance without going over their security budget thanks to the introduction of never-before-seen technology in the ColorVu 2 MP analog over HD cameras.

Key Players Analysis:

Honeywell International Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Schneider Electric SE

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

Videocon Industries Ltd

Zicom Electronic Security Systems

D-Link India Limited

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. India Video Surveillance Market



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Component

6.2 By System Type

6.3 By Application

6.4 By Region



7. Component

7.1 Hardware

7.2 Software

7.3 Services



8. System Type

8.1 Analog Surveillance

8.2 IP Surveillance

8.3 Hybrid Surveillance



9. Application

9.1 Public Facility

9.2 Commercial

9.3 Residential

9.4 Industrial

9.5 Military & Defense

9.6 Infrastructure



10. Region

10.1 West

10.2 South

10.3 North

10.4 East



11. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.3 Degree of Rivalry

11.4 Threat of New Entrants

11.5 Threat of Substitutes



12. SWOT Analysis

12.1.1 Strength

12.1.2 Weakness

12.1.3 Opportunity

12.1.4 Threat



13. Key Players Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Key Persons

13.3 Recent Development & Strategies

13.4 Revenue Analysis

