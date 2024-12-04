Fusion Fuel to Release an Investor Update Presentation on December 12, 2024

DUBLIN, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fusion Fuel Green Plc (NASDAQ: HTOO), a leading provider of energy and utility solutions, today announced it will host an Investor Update Presentation on Thursday, December 12, 2024, to discuss its recently announced transaction, introduce its group businesses, and share strategic plans and targets for the future.

Presentation Agenda:

The Investor Update will cover the following topics:

Fusion Fuel Overview: Highlights of the business, recent developments, details of the QIND transaction, group targets, and NASDAQ compliance.

Al Shola Gas Business Update: Overview of Al Shola’s operations, recent performance, and future targets.

Hydrogen Solutions Overview: Insights into Fusion Fuel’s hydrogen solutions, progress updates, business objectives and future targets.



Event Details:

Date: December 12, 2024

Time: 09:30 a.m. ET

The Investor Update Presentation will be made available on the Events page on Fusion Fuel’s website at https://www.fusion-fuel.eu in advance of the release date. A recording of the event will be available online for replay following the presentation.

About Fusion Fuel Green plc

Fusion Fuel Green plc (NASDAQ: HTOO) is a leading energy and utilities company focused on the hydrogen and gas sectors. The company delivers cutting-edge engineering and advisory solutions to accelerate the adoption of green hydrogen across global markets. Additionally, its majority-owned industrial and utilities subsidiary, Quality Industrial Corp., offers a comprehensive portfolio of services, including the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of energy systems and the supply and distribution of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The company serves a diverse client base across commercial and residential buildings, mixed-use developments, heavy industries, and the food service sector.

With a strong commitment to innovation and sustainability, Fusion Fuel is at the forefront of driving the global energy transition by providing efficient, reliable, and environmentally responsible energy solutions.

For more information, visit www.fusion-fuel.eu or follow Fusion Fuel on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target”, “may”, “intend”, “predict”, “should”, “would”, “predict”, “potential”, “seem”, “future”, “outlook” or other similar expressions (or negative versions of such words or expressions) that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Fusion Fuel has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations, including but not limited the ability of the investment reported on to be consummated as anticipated. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties (including those set forth in Fusion Fuel’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission) which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact

ir@fusion-fuel.eu