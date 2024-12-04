CallRevu Unveils CallCoach: The Next Generation of Real-Time Call Analytics & Performance Improvement

NEW YORK, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallRevu, the industry leader in automotive communication solutions, proudly announces the launch of CallCoach, the ultimate ride-along for instantaneous, real call evaluation and feedback. Available starting December 17, CallCoach revolutionizes the way all your calls are analyzed, delivering insights and actionable recommendations allowing you to enhance skills for the outcomes you want.

Elevating Call Performance with Real-Time Feedback

Using your call data, CallCoach empowers users to understand what went well, identify areas of improvement, and take corrective actions—all immediately after the call in real-time. By integrating seamlessly into the CallRevu analytics dashboard, CallCoach provides personalized, concise summaries, insights and recommendations that enable real-time, actionable improvement for agents and teams specific to each call.

CallCoach also allows TestTrack users to have access to immediate feedback on call performance challenges. This innovative feature highlights specific areas for growth and offers targeted coaching tips to refine skills based on interaction outcomes.





Key Features:

Challenge Performance Insights: Gain real-time data-driven understanding of call outcomes and anticipate customer behavior.

Gain real-time data-driven understanding of call outcomes and anticipate customer behavior. Concise Improvement Summaries: Quickly identify what worked and what can be better.

Quickly identify what worked and what can be better. Targeted Skill Development: Receive precise coaching tips tailored to performance challenges.



"CallCoach embodies CallRevu’s commitment to innovation and excellence in call performance management," said Ben Chodor, CEO of CallRevu. "With this new tool, we empower teams to perform at their best, delivering exceptional service experiences to customers every time."

For more information, visit callrevu.com

About CallRevu

Originating from within a dealership, our platform offers unified solutions designed specifically for the automotive industry. Our capabilities start from the origin with a comprehensive hosted phone system, call monitoring & tracking, performance training, and reputation management, all driven by real-time data and analytics.

By transforming each interaction into valuable analytics and actionable insights, we empower our partners to make informed decisions, streamline operations, accelerate revenue growth, and cultivate customer excellence.

Media Contact:

corp.comms@callrevu.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e6e6c95a-1b05-4c95-9df8-c88a5e1ca934