CallRevu Appoints Rachel Richards to Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallRevu, the leading provider of AI-powered communication intelligence solutions for the automotive industry, today announced the appointment of Rachel Richards to its Board of Directors. The appointment was made in collaboration with CallRevu’s private equity sponsor, Astira Capital Partners.

Richards is an industry leader with a long-standing track record of guiding operational transformation and strategic growth across the automotive, powersports, and mobility sectors. She brings valuable governance and advisory experience from her work with both public and private boards, along with deep knowledge of dealership operations, technology enablement, and customer experience innovation.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rachel to the CallRevu Board,” said Ben Chodor, CEO of CallRevu. “She was one of the very first industry leaders I connected with when I joined CallRevu, and her clarity, strategic perspective, and deep understanding of the automotive ecosystem left a lasting impression. When we began forming the board, she was the first person who came to mind. Her domain expertise, operational rigor, and ability to bridge long-term vision with tactical execution make her an invaluable addition as we continue to scale innovation and drive performance for our partners.”

“CallRevu is at an important stage of its evolution, as dealerships increasingly rely on data-driven insight to improve customer engagement and operational performance,” said Richards. “I am excited to join the Board and work with the leadership team to help translate CallRevu’s platform into scalable, consistent, and enduring value for dealers as the company grows.”

Richards is widely recognized for her ability to align strategy with execution to drive scalable, high-impact results. Her leadership is marked by a disciplined focus on operational excellence, cross-functional alignment, and delivering measurable value across complex organizations.

“Rachel’s appointment reflects the caliber of leadership we aim to bring to CallRevu as the company continues its rapid growth,” said Azra Kanji, Founding Partner at Astira Capital Partners. “Her operational track record, board experience, and deep connectivity across the automotive ecosystem will be instrumental in guiding the company through its next phase of innovation and expansion.”

“Rachel brings a combination of sector depth and enterprise transformation expertise,” added, Chris Ritchie, Partner, at Astira. “Her appointment reflects our shared vision with CallRevu to accelerate strategic growth and long-term value creation.”

About Rachel Richards

Rachel Richards is the founder of RMR Advisory and a seasoned executive with over 40 years of leadership across the automotive and mobility ecosystem. She currently serves on the boards of RideNow (NASDAQ: RDNW) and Dignifi. Her career includes senior leadership roles at Sonic Automotive, and Ford Motor Company and Ford Credit, where she led inaugural enterprise strategic plan and marketing transformation, product development and operations and customer success.

About CallRevu

CallRevu is the leading communication intelligence platform built for automotive retail—empowering dealerships to take control of every conversation, from the first ring to the final result. Our holistic solution combines an automotive-specific hosted phone system, call monitoring, performance training, and reputation management–fueled by AI-powered analytics that turn every customer interaction into actional intelligence. Founded in a dealership in 2008, CallRevu was created by the industry, for the industry to drive revenue, improve performance, and deliver exceptional customer experiences.

Learn more at CallRevu.com.

About Astira Capital Partners

Astira Capital Partners is a Boston-based private equity firm founded in 2023 by Azra Kanji and investing out of a $675 million Fund 1. Astira partners with like-minded founders and management teams to scale leading middle-market technology-enabled and data-driven services businesses. Astira’s collaborative approach supports value creation through investments in human capital and technology, and by implementing best-in-class operational practices with a particular focus on sales & marketing and data science. To learn more, visit www.astiracp.com.

Media Contact:

corp.comms@callrevu.com