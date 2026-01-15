CallRevu Named Innovative Organizations Winner in the 2026 BIG Innovation Awards

New York, NY, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallRevu is proud to announce that it has been named an Innovative Organizations Winner in the 2026 BIG Innovation Awards , a global recognition program honoring companies, products, and leaders who are transforming industries through applied innovation, intelligent platforms, and measurable real-world impact.

"The 2026 BIG Innovation Awards winners show that true innovation is no longer about chasing the latest buzzwords," said Russ Fordyce, Chief Recognition Officer at the Business Intelligence Group. "It’s about building intelligent platforms, automating workflows with purpose, and making trust, privacy, and resilience the foundation of every breakthrough. These organizations and leaders are not just keeping pace with change, they are shaping the future of global business."

CallRevu was recognized for its outstanding contributions to innovation in Automotive. “We are honored to receive this recognition,” said Ben Chodor, CEO at CallRevu. “As a company, our theme for 2026 is clear: Take Action. Stay Human. We will continue to empower our teams, innovate boldly, and lead the way in AI for automotive. But no matter how advanced the technology becomes, we will always stay human, caring deeply about our team members, our partners, and our customers. That will never change.”

CallRevu joins 159 winners recognized for their contributions to innovation across health, financial services, logistics, manufacturing, and enterprise technology. The 2026 BIG Innovation Awards winners reveal a clear trend: innovation is no longer about just having AI, it’s about how you use it. Winners are building platforms, automating workflows, and focusing on trust, privacy, and security as core to their mission.

For more information about the BIG Innovation Awards and to view the full list of winners, visit www.bintelligence.com/posts/2026-big-innovation-awards-159-trailblazers-prove-where-innovation-is-really-happening .

About CallRevu

CallRevu is the automotive industry’s leading communication intelligence platform, empowering dealerships to turn every phone call into a strategic advantage. Through a unified suite of telephony, call tracking, analytics, training, and reputation management solutions, CallRevu helps dealers increase appointment set rates, improve customer experience, optimize team performance, and drive measurable revenue growth.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in business. Unlike many recognition programs , these awards are evaluated by business leaders and practitioners who reward programs, products, and people that deliver real, quantifiable excellence rather than marketing narratives.

