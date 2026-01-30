CallRevu Elevates Dealership Communications with DylanAI, a Major Phone System Upgrade as a New Level of AI Receptionist for Automotive

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallRevu, the industry-leading communication platform and largest call tracking provider in North America with the only auto-specific phone system, reaches a new level of innovation with the upcoming launch of DylanAI — an AI-powered receptionist redefining dealership IVR’s in how they manage inbound and outbound calls.

This launch signals the continuing evolution of CallRevu’s phone system into a smarter, more adaptive communication platform engineered exclusively for automotive retail.

Meet the Intelligent Voice Layer Built for the Modern Dealership

More than just a voice assistant, DylanAI is the operational intelligence inside your phone system. It recognizes callers, understands dealership workflows, tracks availability in real time, and connects people faster without long holds, clunky menus, or guesswork.

“This isn’t a plug-in or a third-party integration, Dylan is built into the foundation of our phone system,” said Ben Chodor, CEO at CallRevu. “It understands your dealership as if it works there.”

Industry-First Intelligence for Automotive Dealers

As the only phone system purpose-built for automotive, CallReuv is setting a new standard with DylanAI, not just by delivering real-time intelligence, but by becoming the connective hub for the dealership tech ecosystem. Through our open API initiative, DylanAI will enable seamless integration with all major schedulers, inbound and outbound digital voice assistants, and emerging dealership technologies, creating a unified communication layer that empowers dealers to work smarter, faster, and more cohesively than ever before.

Phone System Only. Seamless. Automatic.

DylanAI is not a standalone tool or an optional add-on. It is a core feature of the CallRevu phone system and will be deployed automatically as part of this next-generation upgrade. The 100K+ Dealer seats already using CallRevu’s phone platform will be first in line to have DylanAI seamlessly integrated into their systems.

What DylanAI Brings to the Dealership:

Real-time awareness of who’s available, busy, or offline

Smart call routing based on caller history and dealership context

Deep integration with service schedulers and DVA platforms

Human-like responsiveness for better customer interactions

Embedded directly into the phone system — no additional setup required

This Is the Future of Dealership Communication

DylanAI isn’t just intelligent, it’s dealership-smart: embedded in existing platforms to grasp and implement dealership needs rooted in deep contextual understanding DylanAI marks a leap forward in customer engagement, operational efficiency, and service consistency.

“This upgrade isn’t about replacing people — it’s about empowering dealerships to respond faster, route smarter, and never miss an opportunity,” added Ben Chodor.

About CallRevu

CallRevu is the leading communication intelligence platform built for automotive retail—empowering dealerships to take control of every conversation, from the first ring to the final result. Our holistic solution combines an automotive-specific hosted phone system, call monitoring, performance training, and reputation management­–fueled by AI-powered analytics that turn every customer interaction into actional intelligence. Founded in a dealership in 2008, CallRevu was created by the industry, for the industry to drive revenue, improve performance, and deliver exceptional customer experiences. Learn more at CallRevu.com.



