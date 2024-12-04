Private LTE & 5G Network Ecosystem Report 2024-2030 & Database of 7,300 Private LTE/5G Engagements

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Private LTE & 5G Network Ecosystem 2024-2030 - Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies, Industry Verticals & Forecasts" report from SNS Telecom & IT has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the private LTE and 5G network ecosystem, including the value chain, market drivers, barriers to uptake, enabling technologies, operational and business models, vertical industries, application scenarios, key trends, future roadmap, standardization, spectrum availability and allocation, regulatory landscape, case studies, ecosystem player profiles and strategies.

The report also presents global and regional market size forecasts from 2024 to 2030. The forecasts cover three infrastructure submarkets, two technology generations, four spectrum licensing models, 16vertical industries and five regional markets.

The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet suite covering quantitative data from all numeric forecasts presented in the report, as well as a database of over 7,300 global private LTE/5G engagements as of Q4 2024.

Key Findings

Global spending on private LTE and 5G network infrastructure for vertical industries is forecast grow at a CAGR of approximately 20% between 2024 and 2027, eventually accounting for more than $6 Billion by the end of 2027.

Close to 60% of these investments - an estimated $3.5 Billion - will be directed towards the buildout of standalone private 5G networks, which will become the predominant wireless communications medium to support the ongoing Industry 4.0 revolution for the digitization and automation of manufacturing and process industries.

This unprecedented level of growth is likely to transform private LTE and 5G networks into an almost parallel equipment ecosystem to public mobile operator infrastructure in terms of market size by the late 2020s. By 2030, private networks could account for as much as a fifth of all mobile network infrastructure spending.

Although 5GC (5G Core) infrastructure for standalone 5G connectivity services has been deployed by less than a tenth of the world's approximately 800 public mobile operators, the technology is experiencing much greater success in the relatively smaller but burgeoning private cellular segment where its performance and system efficiency advantages compared to non-standalone 5G networks are more easily consumable in the short term.

Existing private cellular network deployments range from localized wireless systems for dedicated connectivity in factories, warehouses, mines, power plants, substations, offshore wind farms, oil and gas facilities, construction sites, maritime ports, airports, hospitals, stadiums, office buildings and university campuses to regional and nationwide sub-1 GHz private wireless broadband networks for utilities, FRMCS-ready networks for train-to-ground communications and hybrid government-commercial public safety broadband networks, as well as rapidly deployable LTE/5G network-in-a-box systems for professional TV broadcasting, sports and entertainment events, emergency response operations and tactical communications.

There has also been a surge in the adoption of private wireless small cells as a cost-effective alternative to DAS for delivering neutral host public cellular coverage in carpeted enterprise spaces, public venues, hospitals, hotels, higher education campuses and schools. This trend is particularly prevalent in the United States due to the open accessibility of the license-exempt GAA tier of 3.5 GHz CBRS spectrum.

As for the practical and quantifiable benefits of private LTE and 5G networks, end user organizations have credited private cellular network installations with productivity and efficiency gains for specific manufacturing, quality control and intralogistics processes in the range of 20 to 90%, cost savings as high as 40% and an uplift of up to 80% in worker safety and accident reduction.

As highlighted previously, spectrum liberalization initiatives - particularly shared and local spectrum licensing frameworks - are playing a pivotal role in accelerating the adoption of private LTE and 5G networks. Telecommunications regulators in multiple national markets - including the United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Finland, Sweden, Norway, Poland, Slovenia, Bahrain, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia and Brazil - have released or are in the process of granting access to shared and local area licensed spectrum.

Although Nokia, Ericsson, Samsung and Huawei continue to lead the private cellular market in terms of infrastructure sales, there is much greater vendor diversity than in the public mobile network segment with the likes of Celona and Baicells making their presence known in markets as far afield as the United States, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Japan and China.

By capitalizing on their extensive licensed spectrum holdings, infrastructure assets and cellular networking expertise, national mobile operators have continued to retain a significant presence in the private LTE and 5G network market, even in countries where shared and local area licensed spectrum is available.

With an expanded focus on vertical B2B (Business-to-Business) opportunities in the 5G era, mobile operators are actively involved in diverse projects extending from localized 5G networks for secure and reliable wireless connectivity in industrial and enterprise environments to sliced hybrid public-private networks that integrate on-premise 5G infrastructure with a dedicated slice of public mobile network resources for wide area coverage.

New classes of private network service providers, network management and orchestration platform providers, 5G security specialists and system integrators are also well-positioned for success in the market as are the private 5G business units of neutral host infrastructure providers such as Boldyn Networks, American Tower, Boingo Wireless, Crown Castle, Freshwave and Digita.

The report covers the following topics:

Value chain and ecosystem structure

Market drivers and challenges

System architecture and key elements of private LTE and 5G networks

Operational and business models, network size, geographic reach and other practical aspects of private LTE and 5G networks

Critical communications broadband evolution, Industry 4.0, enterprise transformation and other themes shaping the adoption of private LTE and 5G networks

Enabling technologies and concepts, including 3GPP-defined MCX, URLLC, TSC, DetNet, NR-U, SNPN and PNI-NPN, RedCap, cellular IoT, high-precision positioning, network slicing, edge computing and network automation capabilities

Key trends such as the emergence of new classes of specialized network operators, shared and local area spectrum licensing, private NaaS (Network-as-a-Service) offerings, IT/OT convergence, Open RAN, vRAN and rapidly deployable LTE/5G systems

Analysis of vertical industries and application scenarios, extending from mission-critical group communications and real-time video transmission to reconfigurable wireless production lines, collaborative mobile robots, AGVs (Automated Guided Vehicles) and untethered AR/VR/MR (Augmented, Virtual & Mixed Reality)

Future roadmap of private LTE and 5G networks

Review of private LTE and 5G network installations worldwide, including 160 case studies spanning 16 verticals

Database tracking more than 7,300 private LTE and 5G engagements in over 130 countries across the globe

Spectrum availability, allocation and usage across the global, regional and national domains

Standardization, regulatory and collaborative initiatives

Profiles and strategies of more than 1,800 ecosystem players

Strategic recommendations for LTE/5G equipment and chipset suppliers, system integrators, private network specialists, mobile operators and end user organizations

Exclusive interview transcripts from 24 companies across the private LTE/5G value chain: A5G Networks, Anritsu, Ataya, Ballast Networks, CableFree (Wireless Excellence), Cavli Wireless, Celona, Digi International, Druid Software, Ericsson, Future Technologies Venture, InfiniG, JMA Wireless, MosoLabs, Neutroon, Nokia, Pente Networks, Picocom, RADTONICS, Shabodi, Sigma Wireless, Telrad Networks, T-Mobile US and X4000 Communications

Market analysis and forecasts from 2024 to 2030

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction



Chapter 2: An Overview of Private LTE & 5G Networks

2.1 An Introduction to the 3GPP-Defined LTE & 5G Standards

2.2 Why Adopt LTE & 5G-Based Private Wireless Networks?

2.3 Key Themes Influencing the Adoption of Private LTE & 5G Networks

2.4 Practical Aspects of Private LTE & 5G Networks

2.5 The Value Chain of Private LTE & 5G Networks

2.6 Market Drivers

2.7 Market Barriers



Chapter 3: Private LTE/5G System Architecture & Technologies

3.1 Architectural Components of Private LTE/5G Networks

3.2 UE (User Equipment)

3.3 RAN (Radio Access Network)

3.4 Mobile Core

3.5 Transport Network

3.6 Services & Interconnectivity

3.7 Key Enabling Technologies & Concept



Chapter 4: Key Vertical Industries & Applications

4.1 Cross-Sector & Enterprise Application Capabilities

4.2 Vertical Industries & Specific Application Scenarios



Chapter 5: Spectrum Availability, Allocation & Usage

5.1 National & Local Area Licensed Spectrum

5.2 License-Exempt (Unlicensed) Spectrum



Chapter 6: Standardization, Regulatory & Collaborative Initiatives



Chapter 7: Review of Private LTE/5G Installations Worldwide



Chapter 8: Private LTE/5G Case Studies



Chapter 9: Key Ecosystem Players



Chapter 10: Market Sizing & Forecasts

10.1 Global Outlook for Private LTE & 5G Network Investments

10.2 Infrastructure Submarkets

10.3 Technology Generations

10.4 Cell Sizes

10.5 Spectrum Licensing Models

10.6 Frequency Ranges

10.7 End User Markets & Verticals

10.8 Regional Segmentation



Chapter 11: Conclusion & Strategic Recommendations

11.1 Why is the Market Poised to Grow?

11.2 Future Roadmap: 2024 - 2030

11.3 Assessing the Practical & Quantifiable Benefits of Private LTE/5G Networks

11.4 Vendor Landscape: Greater Diversity Than Public Mobile Networks

11.5 Industry 4.0 Connectivity Solutions From Alternative Private 5G Infrastructure Suppliers

11.6 National Mobile Operators Continue to Retain a Significant Presence

11.7 Emergence of New Classes of Private Network Service Providers

11.8 Opportunities for Global System Integrators & Hyperscalers

11.9 Startups Targeting Private 5G Security, Management & Orchestration Needs

11.10 Spectrum Liberalization Initiatives for Private LTE/5G Networks

11.11 Overlap With Neutral Host Systems for In-Building Coverage

11.12 Close Link Between Private LTE/5G Networks & Edge Computing

11.13 Driving the Convergence of IT & OT Domains With Industrial-Grade 5G Connectivity

11.14 The Growing Role of 5G Network Slicing & Hybrid Public-Private Networks

11.15 Open RAN & vRAN (Virtualized RAN) Adoption in Private Networks

11.16 AI/ML-Based Network Automation: Easing the Role of Enterprise IT Departments

11.17 Satellite Backhaul & Direct-to-Device NTN Access for Coverage Extension

11.18 Interconnectivity & Roaming in Private LTE/5G Networks

11.19 Post-Pandemic Changes & Their Impact on the Market

11.20 Strategic Recommendations



Chapter 12: Expert Opinion - Interview Transcripts



