86% OF CYBER WEEKEND BUYERS SHOPPED ON AMAZON, 52% SHOPPED MOSTLY ONLINE, NUMERATOR REPORTS

CHICAGO, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerator, a data and tech company serving the market research space, has released verified shopper survey insights from over 9,600 respondents for the full 2024 Cyber Weekend (Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday; online and brick & mortar shopping). Overall, consumers gravitated toward shopping from the comfort of their own homes with 52% shopping mostly or exclusively online. Black Friday was the most popular shopping day over the long weekend, capturing three-quarters of Cyber Weekend shoppers.

Cyber Weekend Survey Insights



Black Friday was the most popular shopping day by far. Among those consumers who shopped over Cyber Weekend, 74% said they shopped or planned to shop on Black Friday, followed by Cyber Monday (61%), the Saturday after Thanksgiving (47%), the Sunday after Thanksgiving (31%), and Thanksgiving Thursday (25%).

Among those consumers who shopped over Cyber Weekend, 74% said they shopped or planned to shop on Black Friday, followed by Cyber Monday (61%), the Saturday after Thanksgiving (47%), the Sunday after Thanksgiving (31%), and Thanksgiving Thursday (25%). Over half of consumers did most of their shopping online. 52% of shoppers said they shopped mostly or exclusively online during Cyber Weekend – nearly three times as many who shopped exclusively or mostly in-store (18%).

52% of shoppers said they shopped mostly or exclusively online during Cyber Weekend – nearly three times as many who shopped exclusively or mostly in-store (18%). The big three retailers were favorites during Cyber Weekend. Shoppers said they shopped or planned to shop at Amazon (86%), Walmart (65%), and Target (46%) during Cyber Weekend. Department stores (31%), club stores (22%), home improvement stores (19%), beauty stores (16%), discount stores (16%), Best Buy (14%), and Temu (13%) were also top destinations. Cyber Weekend shoppers did not limit themselves to one retailer. The majority (93%) of Cyber Weekend shoppers made purchases at two or more retailers / websites over the weekend. 31% shopped at three different locations, 15% at four, and 27% at five or more.

Shoppers said they shopped or planned to shop at Amazon (86%), Walmart (65%), and Target (46%) during Cyber Weekend. Department stores (31%), club stores (22%), home improvement stores (19%), beauty stores (16%), discount stores (16%), Best Buy (14%), and Temu (13%) were also top destinations. Nearly every shopper purchased holiday gifts. 93% of shoppers said they purchased a gift during their Cyber Weekend shopping. 67% said that more than half or all their purchases were gifts, including 30% that said all their purchases were gifts.

93% of shoppers said they purchased a gift during their Cyber Weekend shopping. 67% said that more than half or all their purchases were gifts, including 30% that said all their purchases were gifts. Clothing was the top-shopped category, but over a third of buyers also purchased groceries during Cyber Weekend. The most common categories that shoppers reported purchasing were apparel & shoes (64%), groceries (34%), beauty or cosmetics (34%), toys / video games (31%), home goods (28%), consumer electronics (26%), gift cards (26%), books / videos / other media (21%), pet products (20%), and household essentials (17%).

The most common categories that shoppers reported purchasing were apparel & shoes (64%), groceries (34%), beauty or cosmetics (34%), toys / video games (31%), home goods (28%), consumer electronics (26%), gift cards (26%), books / videos / other media (21%), pet products (20%), and household essentials (17%). Many shoppers were impacted by higher prices. 67% of shoppers said rising prices had a moderate to significant impact on their holiday shopping over the weekend. Only 8% said rising prices had no impact. Higher prices are causing consumers to make changes in their holiday purchasing. Over half (52%) said they are now seeking out promotions and coupons, 42% are buying fewer gifts, 35% are shopping at different retailers to find better prices, 35% say they have less disposable income due to rising prices one everyday essentials, and 25% say they are purchasing items they need now during holiday sales in case prices rise in the future.

67% of shoppers said rising prices had a moderate to significant impact on their holiday shopping over the weekend. Only 8% said rising prices had no impact. Three in five Cyber Weekend shoppers participated in early holiday sales events before Thanksgiving. 60% of this weekend’s shoppers also participated in events such as Prime Big Deal Days, Target Circle Week, Walmart Holiday Deals, and more. The early sales had a slight impact on Cyber Weekend shopping, with consumers saying that the sales gave them a clearer idea of what they wanted to buy on Cyber Weekend (30%), that they felt less urgency to shop Cyber Weekend because they had already taken advantage of good deals (26%), and that they spent less this weekend since they had already purchased many of the items they wanted (22%).

60% of this weekend’s shoppers also participated in events such as Prime Big Deal Days, Target Circle Week, Walmart Holiday Deals, and more. The early sales had a slight impact on Cyber Weekend shopping, with consumers saying that the sales gave them a clearer idea of what they wanted to buy on Cyber Weekend (30%), that they felt less urgency to shop Cyber Weekend because they had already taken advantage of good deals (26%), and that they spent less this weekend since they had already purchased many of the items they wanted (22%). Shoppers thought the deals and their spending were comparable to 2023. 72% of this year’s Cyber Weekend shoppers also shopped last Cyber Weekend. 45% of these buyers said they thought this year’s deals were the same as last year, while 26% thought they were better and 23% thought they were worse. 42% of shoppers said they spent about the same amount this year as last year, while 32% spent less and 23% spent more.

Numerator’s Cyber Weekend survey was fielded to 9,637 verified shoppers who made a purchase between Thursday 11/28/24 and Monday 12/2/24.

About Numerator:

Numerator is a data and tech company bringing speed and scale to market research. Numerator blends first-party data from over 1 million US households with advanced technology to provide 360-degree consumer understanding for the market research industry that has been slow to change. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Numerator has 2,000 employees worldwide; 80 of the top 100 CPG brands’ manufacturers are Numerator clients.