StoneX Group Inc. Approved to Operate Digital Asset Business in Ireland as a Virtual Asset Service Provider

LONDON, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneX Digital International Limited, a subsidiary of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SNEX), today has been approved by the Central Bank of Ireland, as a Virtual Asset Service Provider (“VASP”) to operate a digital asset business. The approval marks the latest step in the StoneX Group’s continued global expansion into digital asset services for institutional clients.

The StoneX Digital platform will provide execution and custody services, offering deep liquidity and flexible trading tools with multiple API integration options for seamless connectivity. These services will be integrated into the StoneX Group’s suite of global prime brokerage services, complementing existing offerings across the StoneX product suite, including equities, ETFs, futures, and treasuries.

Brian Mulcahy, CEO of StoneX Digital, commented: “StoneX Digital International Limited’s new status as a VASP underscores our dedication to supporting our global client base with secure, compliant, and reliable solutions in the rapidly changing digital asset landscape. This approval continues the expansion of our services into evolving markets, and helps meet the growing demand for institutional-grade digital asset capabilities.”

James McAuslan, Global Head of Prime Services and Head of Securities for EMEA, also commented on the news: “The approval from the Central Bank of Ireland serves to enhance our custodial and clearing capabilities, whilst strengthening our product ecosystem and geographical relevance in one of the EU’s leading financial centers. StoneX Digital is vital to our global expansion strategy as institutional clients increasingly seek exposure to digital assets. We look forward to growing our Prime Services offering across digital and traditional assets globally to better serve the needs of our customers.”

StoneX Digital was launched in June of 2022 with a mission to provide institutional clients with sophisticated digital asset trading tools and market access. As financial institutions turn to regulated, established entities for their digital asset needs, the StoneX Group’s robust product portfolio and geographical scale deliver the security and reliability that the market demands.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders and investors to the global market ecosystem through a unique blend of digital platforms, end-to-end clearing and execution services, high touch service and deep expertise. The StoneX Group strives to be the one trusted partner to its clients, providing its network, product and services to allow them to pursue trading opportunities, manage their market risks, make investments and improve their business performance.

A Fortune 100 company headquartered in New York City and listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (NASDAQ: SNEX), StoneX Group Inc. and its more than 4,400 employees serve more than 54,000 commercial, institutional, and payments clients, and more than 400,000 self-directed trading accounts, from more than 80 offices spread across six continents. Further information on the StoneX Group is available at www.stonex.com.

