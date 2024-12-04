WISeSat.Space Progresses on European Low Earth Orbit Satellite Constellation

Geneva, Switzerland – December 4, 2024 – WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX: WIHN), a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and Internet of Things (IoT) innovations, today announced that its subsidiary WISeSat.Space has made significant progress in the development of a European Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellation to establish a competitive alternative to existing networks such as SpaceX’s Starlink and China’s Thousand Sails. This initiative underscores Europe’s need for technological independence, secure data transmission, and innovation in the satellite industry.

WISeSat.Space has already launched 17 mini-satellites with Space X into orbit through a strategic investment and partnership with Fossa Systems, aimed at expanding its portfolio of space technology assets. Over the next 36 months, WISeSat.Space plans to deploy an additional 88 satellites, complemented by the launch of a next-generation satellite expected in January 2025 from California. This next-generation satellite will significantly enhance global IoT connectivity and environmental monitoring capabilities, supporting applications such as climate change analysis, disaster response, and precision agriculture.

WISeSat.Space has also established key infrastructure, including a satellite antenna in La Línea, Spain, with plans to install another in Switzerland. These installations will enhance the monitoring and management of the growing satellite constellation, ensuring optimal performance and secure operations. By 2027, WISeSat.Space aims to establish a constellation of 100 satellites incorporating WISeKey cryptographic keys and semiconductor technology from WISeKey subsidiary SEALSQ Corp to ensure robust communication capabilities.

China’s launch of its first batch of satellites for the "Thousand Sails" constellation marks a critical step in the global race for dominance in space-based internet services. With plans to deploy more than 15,000 satellites, including an initial phase of 648 operational by 2025, this ambitious LEO network aims to create comprehensive global internet coverage. The move directly challenges SpaceX’s Starlink and signifies China’s determination to achieve technological independence, enhance its global influence, and secure a leading position in the rapidly evolving satellite internet market.

The development of such constellations is not merely about providing internet connectivity; it represents a strategic advantage in several domains. Controlling a LEO satellite network enables greater data sovereignty by ensuring that sensitive information is not transmitted through foreign-controlled systems. It also strengthens national security, provides economic benefits through a burgeoning industry, and allows nations to offer affordable connectivity to underserved regions. Additionally, the innovation required to build and maintain these networks positions their developers at the forefront of satellite and communications technology.

WISeKey CEO Carlos Moreira, emphasized the critical importance of establishing a European satellite infrastructure, noting "Developing a European LEO satellite constellation is not just an opportunity but a necessity to maintain technological and geopolitical relevance. It will ensure data sovereignty, foster innovation, and provide secure connectivity aligned with our core values of privacy, transparency, and inclusivity."

Mr. Moreira added, commenting on the Company’s multifaceted approach, "Our revenue model leverages public-private partnerships, strategic alliances with organizations like the European Space Agency, and robust investments from EU funds, national budgets, and the private sector. By offering secure IoT connectivity services to various industries, we aim to generate sustainable revenue streams that will support the development and deployment of the constellation."

The development of a European LEO network is not just an opportunity but a necessity to maintain technological and geopolitical relevance. Without such an initiative, Europe risks being sidelined as global powers like the U.S. and China shape the future of connectivity and space innovation.

As previously announced, WISeKey has also partnered with the Swiss Army to integrate secure IoT connectivity solutions into military operations, enhancing situational awareness, logistics, and disaster response capabilities. This partnership highlights the critical role of satellite technology in modern defense strategies.

High-Level Roundtable at Davos

As part of its commitment to advancing the European satellite industry, WISeKey will host a high-level roundtable at Davos during the upcoming World Economic Forum in January 2025. The event, titled "How Space Will Be the Next Internet", will focus on the strategic expansion of WISeSat.Space’s infrastructure and the broader implications of satellite technology on global connectivity and innovation.

The roundtable will convene industry leaders, policymakers, and visionaries to discuss opportunities and challenges in the satellite sector. For more information, visit https://www.wisekey.com/davos25/howspacewillbethenextinternet/

About WISeSat.Space

WISeSat.Space AG is pioneering a transformative approach to IoT connectivity and climate change monitoring through its innovative satellite constellation. By providing cost-effective, secure, and global IoT connectivity, WISeSat is enabling a wide range of applications that support environmental monitoring, disaster management, and sustainable practices. The integration of satellite data with advanced climate models holds great promise for enhancing our understanding of climate change and developing effective strategies to combat its impacts. As the world continues to grapple with the challenges of climate change, initiatives like WISeSat’s IoT satellite constellation are essential for creating a more resilient and sustainable future.

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions, and (v) SEALCOIN AG which focuses on decentralized physical internet with DePIN technology and house the development of the SEALCOIN platform.



Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey’s mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company’s semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey’s strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

