AI in Travel & Tourism Thematic Intelligence Report 2024, Company Profiles of Accor, Airbnb, Booking, Delta, Dubai Airports, easyJet, Expedia, Hopper, InterContinental, Marriott, Turkish Airlines

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thematic Intelligence: Artificial Intelligence in Travel & Tourism (2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an in-depth look at the artificial intelligence theme in the travel and tourism sector, covering industry challenges, how AI impacts the challenge, AI investment matrix, case studies, value chain, market forecast, industry signals and more.



Artificial intelligence (AI) refers to software-based systems that use data inputs to make decisions on their own. The analyst estimates that the total AI market will be worth $1 trillion in 2030, up from $103 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate of 39%. Recent progress in machine learning (ML) on the back of improved algorithms and increasing computing power has enabled AI to solve real-life problems. Generative AI is revolutionizing business automation and transforming industries.



AI-driven technologies are disrupting the travel and tourism sector. AI can analyze huge amounts of data, generating valuable insights that enhance the customer experience and boost operational efficiency. With AI, making travel arrangements becomes easier as it offers automated and customized services.



While digital transformation is crucial for most markets, the luxury travel sector continues to prioritize human interaction for a more personalized touch. Budget providers benefit from automated processes for efficiency, while premium providers focus on interpersonal relationships for flexibility and exclusivity.

Reasons to Buy

Benchmark yourself against the rest of the market.

This report will help you to understand AI and its potential impact on the travel and tourism sector.

Benchmark your company against your competitors and assess how travel and tourism companies are utilizing AI to drive revenues.

Identify attractive investment targets by understanding which companies are most advanced in the themes that will determine future success in the travel and tourism industry.

Develop relevant and credible sales and marketing messages for travel and tourism companies by understanding key industry challenges and where AI use cases are most useful.

Develop and design your corporate strategies through an in-house expert analysis of artificial intelligence by understanding the primary ways in which this theme is impacting the travel and tourism industry.

Position yourself for future success by investing in the right AI technologies.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Players

Value Chain

Advanced AI capabilities

The Impact of AI on Travel and Tourism

Case Studies

Market Size and Growth Forecasts

AI Timeline

Signals

M&A trends

Patent trends

Company filing trends

Hiring trends

Companies

Leading AI adopters in travel and tourism

Specialist AI vendors in travel and tourism

Sector Scorecards

Airlines sector scorecard

Airports sector scorecard

Lodging sector scorecard

Glossary

Further Reading

Thematic Research Methodology

About the Analyst

Contact the Publisher

Competitive Landscape

Accor

Airbnb

Booking Holdings

Delta Air Lines

Dubai Airports Company

easyJet

Expedia

Hopper

InterContinental Hotels Group

Marriott International

Turkish Airlines

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n5kkcf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.