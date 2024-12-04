AI in Travel & Tourism Thematic Intelligence Report 2024, Company Profiles of Accor, Airbnb, Booking, Delta, Dubai Airports, easyJet, Expedia, Hopper, InterContinental, Marriott, Turkish Airlines

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thematic Intelligence: Artificial Intelligence in Travel & Tourism (2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an in-depth look at the artificial intelligence theme in the travel and tourism sector, covering industry challenges, how AI impacts the challenge, AI investment matrix, case studies, value chain, market forecast, industry signals and more.
Artificial intelligence (AI) refers to software-based systems that use data inputs to make decisions on their own. The analyst estimates that the total AI market will be worth $1 trillion in 2030, up from $103 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate of 39%. Recent progress in machine learning (ML) on the back of improved algorithms and increasing computing power has enabled AI to solve real-life problems. Generative AI is revolutionizing business automation and transforming industries.
AI-driven technologies are disrupting the travel and tourism sector. AI can analyze huge amounts of data, generating valuable insights that enhance the customer experience and boost operational efficiency. With AI, making travel arrangements becomes easier as it offers automated and customized services.
While digital transformation is crucial for most markets, the luxury travel sector continues to prioritize human interaction for a more personalized touch. Budget providers benefit from automated processes for efficiency, while premium providers focus on interpersonal relationships for flexibility and exclusivity.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Players
- Value Chain
- Advanced AI capabilities
- The Impact of AI on Travel and Tourism
- Case Studies
- Market Size and Growth Forecasts
- AI Timeline
- Signals
- M&A trends
- Patent trends
- Company filing trends
- Hiring trends
- Companies
- Leading AI adopters in travel and tourism
- Specialist AI vendors in travel and tourism
- Sector Scorecards
- Airlines sector scorecard
- Airports sector scorecard
- Lodging sector scorecard
- Glossary
- Further Reading
- Thematic Research Methodology
- About the Analyst
- Contact the Publisher
Competitive Landscape
- Accor
- Airbnb
- Booking Holdings
- Delta Air Lines
- Dubai Airports Company
- easyJet
- Expedia
- Hopper
- InterContinental Hotels Group
- Marriott International
- Turkish Airlines
