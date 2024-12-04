Secure Access Service Edge Strategic Industry Research Report 2023-2030: $7 Billion Market Opportunities as SASE Becomes Essential in Modern IT and Rising Remote Work Trends

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Secure Access Service Edge - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Secure Access Service Edge was estimated at US$1.8 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$7.0 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.0% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the SASE market is driven by several factors, including the rise of remote work, the increasing adoption of cloud-based applications, and the need for more integrated and scalable security solutions. The shift to remote work has accelerated the demand for secure, reliable access to corporate networks from any location, making SASE a critical component of modern IT strategies. The growing use of cloud services is also a major driver, as organizations require security solutions that can seamlessly integrate with their cloud environments.

Additionally, the increasing complexity of cyber threats and the need for more comprehensive security frameworks are driving the adoption of SASE, as it provides a unified, cloud-native approach to securing distributed networks. The continuous innovation in SASE technology, including the development of AI-driven threat detection and zero-trust security models, is further fueling the growth of the market by offering more advanced and adaptable solutions.



What Industry Trends Are Driving the Adoption of SASE?



Several industry trends are driving the adoption of SASE, including the rise of remote work, the increasing use of cloud-based applications, and the growing emphasis on zero-trust security. The shift towards remote and hybrid work models has highlighted the need for secure, flexible access to corporate resources from any location, driving the demand for SASE solutions that can provide consistent security across all endpoints.

The widespread adoption of cloud-based applications and services is also contributing to the growth of SASE, as organizations seek to secure their cloud environments while maintaining high performance and reliability. Furthermore, the increasing focus on zero-trust security, which requires continuous verification of user identities and device trustworthiness, is aligning with the core principles of SASE, making it an attractive option for organizations looking to enhance their security posture.

Why Is SASE Becoming the Future of Network Security?



Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) is rapidly emerging as the future of network security, combining wide-area networking (WAN) capabilities with comprehensive security functions into a single, cloud-native service model. SASE addresses the challenges of modern, distributed workforces and cloud-based applications by providing secure, seamless access to resources regardless of the user's location.

By converging networking and security into a unified solution, SASE simplifies IT management, reduces latency, and enhances security by applying consistent policies across all endpoints. As organizations continue to adopt cloud-first strategies and remote work models, the importance of SASE in ensuring secure and reliable network access is becoming increasingly apparent.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Secure Access Service Edge Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Secure Access Service Edge Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Akamai Technologies, Broadcom, Inc., Cato Networks Ltd., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 384 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Secure Access Service Edge - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Adoption of Cloud and Hybrid Work Environments

Impact of Remote Work and Zero Trust Security Models on SASE Demand

Adoption of SD-WAN and Its Integration with SASE Solutions

Influence of AI and Machine Learning on SASE Security Capabilities

Expansion of Identity and Access Management (IAM) in SASE Deployments

Influence of Multi-Cloud and Hybrid Cloud Strategies on SASE Deployment

Adoption of SASE in Vertical-Specific Use Cases (e.g., Healthcare, Finance)

Opportunities in SMBs for SASE Adoption and Deployment

Impact of Emerging Threats and Evolving Cybersecurity Landscape on SASE Solutions

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 51 Featured)

Akamai Technologies

Broadcom, Inc.

Cato Networks Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Cloudflare, Inc.

Forcepoint

Fortinet, Inc.

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Netskope, Inc.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

Tata Communications

Versa Networks, inc.

VMware Inc.

ZPE Systems, Inc.

Zscaler, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s76dyo

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment