FXGiants Online Trading Broker Expands IB Monthly Reward Program, Now Open to All Clients

Hamilton, Bermuda, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FXGiants online trading broker has recently enhanced its Introducing Brokers (IB) Monthly Reward Program. This innovative program offers an opportunity for traders to make extra income for introducing new traders to the platform. With cash rewards of up to $1,000 per month, the program provides a lucrative incentive for clients to grow their earnings and further cement their partnership with a trusted and reliable broker,

“We are pleased to provide our global Introducing Brokers with a rewarding structure that allows them to make the most of their earning potential,” a spokesperson for FXGiants shared. “Not only does the program offer competitive commission rates, but it also caters to the specific needs of our partners, giving them an edge in this fast-paced trading world. We are dedicated to delivering a smooth experience to our partners and are confident that this program will create new revenue streams for interested parties.”

IB Program Structure and How to Sign Up for It

Starting out with the IB Monthly Reward Program is simple. The FXGiants online trading broker website allows interested clients to sign up as Introducers within a few minutes. Once registered, partners can log into their partner account and start introducing new clients via a unique referral link. Profits start flowing instantly with each active client referred, bringing immediate earnings to all participants.

Moreover, the program has four tiers, with different reward levels depending on the qualifying net deposits, trading volume, and the number of new clients referred. The reward structure starts with the Silver tier, offering a $100 reward for meeting basic qualifications. While at the top, the Diamond tier provides a generous cash prize of up to $1,000 for those who achieve higher thresholds. This scalable reward system enables partners of all experience levels to unlock substantial monthly rewards.

“Our team has designed the IB reward program to specifically meet the needs of our clients globally, enabling them to reach their financial goals,” the spokesperson for FXGiants added. “From the right set of tools to comprehensive and structured reward tiers, we have made sure that everything is set up to help our partners succeed. Our goal is to provide all the necessary resources and incentives they need to get to their profitability targets while gaining a competitive edge in the market.”

About FXGiants

FXGiants is an online trading broker that has been offering clients access to over 300 financial instruments, including currencies, indices, and commodities, and powerful tools since 2015. The firm also provides strong security for clients’ funds, 24/5 live support, and different account types designed for the different needs of traders. Additionally, the firm extends trading platforms like MT4, PMAM, and VPS hosting, as well as partnership programs to all clients, cultivating a dynamic and responsive trading environment. Ultimately, the FXGiants online trading broker empowers users with the essential technology and support required to succeed in the trading landscape.

All trading involves risk. It is possible to lose all your capital.

FXGiants is a trade name of Notesco Int Limited; a company incorporated in Anguilla with registration number A000001800 and registered address The Valley, AI2640, Cosely Drive, 1338, AI.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before making any financial or investment decisions.



FXGiants does not offer its services to residents of certain jurisdictions such as USA, Cuba, Sudan, Syria and North Korea.