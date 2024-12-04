The MicDrop Agency Named PR Agency of Record for ClimateTech Connect 2025

WASHINGTON, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The MicDrop Agency , an Inc. Magazine 2024 Power Partner Award winner and leading communications firm specializing in tech-driven industries, has been appointed the official Public Relations Agency of Record (AOR) for ClimateTech Connect 2025 . This prestigious partnership marks another milestone for The MicDrop Agency as it continues its expansion into the U.S. market and solidifies its leadership in the climate tech and insurtech sectors.

ClimateTech Connect 2025, a groundbreaking inaugural event designed to drive innovation in climate resilience, adaptation and sustainability, will take place April 15–16, 2025, at the Ronald Reagan National Building and International Trade Center in Washington, DC. The event is set to gather over 1,500 global leaders — including policymakers, innovators, industry experts, and corporate executives — to showcase groundbreaking keynotes, dynamic panel discussions, and hands-on workshops. Attendees will experience a cutting-edge innovation stage, a product expo, and unparalleled networking opportunities.

“Being recognized as an Inc. Power Partner earlier this year affirmed the impact of our work with innovators shaping the future,” said Katie Zeppieri , Founder and Chief Brand Strategist of The MicDrop Agency. “We are honored to support the inaugural ClimateTech Connect and are inspired by Megan Kuczynski’s visionary leadership and history of driving innovation in this space. Our team is passionate about championing transformative initiatives, and we are excited to help establish this event as a vital platform for meaningful collaboration and actionable change.”

“ClimateTech Connect was founded to create a global platform where leaders can catalyze innovation in climate resilience, adaptation and sustainable growth,” added Megan Kuczynski , CEO of ClimateTech Connect. “Partnering with The MicDrop Agency enables us to amplify our mission and engage the audiences critical to driving this change. Their proven expertise in tech-focused PR and high-profile event communications makes them the ideal partner to ensure the success and impact of ClimateTech Connect 2025.”

This announcement comes as The MicDrop Agency continues to expand its presence in the United States, with a new office opening in 2025. Following the launch of its Toronto headquarters, MicDrop has doubled its client roster over the past year, partnering with leading organizations in the climate tech and insurtech sectors. The agency’s growing portfolio includes high-profile campaigns for startups, founders and global events, cementing its reputation as the go-to partner for brands driving innovation in critical industries.

With its strategic location in Washington, DC’s Pennsylvania Avenue Corridor, ClimateTech Connect 2025 is uniquely positioned to engage the city’s global policy and dialogue hub. The event underscores the critical importance of cross-sector partnerships among insurance, financial services, government, and corporate stakeholders to build actionable climate resilience strategies.

Don’t miss your opportunity to join the pioneers shaping the future of climate tech.

Visit ClimateTech Connect to join the waitlist and learn more about this transformative event.

About ClimateTech Connect:

ClimateTech Connect is the premier global conference and tradeshow dedicated to advancing innovation in climate resilience, adaptation and sustainable technology solutions. Bringing together over 1,500 leaders from diverse sectors — insurance, financial services, government, corporates, start-ups and investors — ClimateTech Connect provides a platform for thought leaders, innovators, policymakers, and industry experts to collaborate on data-driven strategies and innovative technologies that address the growing challenges of climate change. Learn more: https://climatetechconnect.io/

About The MicDrop Agency:

The MicDrop Agency is an award-winning integrated communications consulting firm specializing in public relations, digital communications, and reputation management. Guided by an entrepreneurial ethos and led by 2x TED speaker Katie Zeppieri, The MicDrop Agency is dedicated to delivering tailored, comprehensive solutions that elevate brand awareness and drive meaningful results for clients. Learn more: www.themicdropagency.com

