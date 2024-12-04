AI in Healthcare Thematic Intelligence Research Report 2024 Featuring AstraZeneca, BMS, Eli Lilly, GSK, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, Pfizer, Roche, Sanofi, 3M, GE Healthcare, Philips, and Zimmer Biomet

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Healthcare - Thematic Intelligence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Demand for AI consulting and support services and conversational platforms will drive market growth, bolstered by the adoption and increased interest in generative AI (GenAI).
AI is an essential technology for healthcare companies. In the pharma and medical devices industry, AI rapidly accelerates drug discovery and manufacturing and enables supply chain efficiencies. For healthcare payors and providers, AI tackles staff and skill shortages and increases administrative efficiency.
Scope
- Triple digit growth expected by 2030
- AI has the potential to transform patient experiences
- Data privacy concerns could hinder the growth of AI
Reasons to Buy
- Understand how AI is impacting the healthcare industry.
- Identify the specific aspects of AI that are growing within healthcare, pharma, and medical devices.
- Understand what factors could hinder AI growth in healthcare.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Players
- Value Chain
- The Impact of AI on Healthcare
- Case Studies
- Market Size and Growth Forecasts
- AI Timeline
- Signals
- Companies
- Sector Scorecards
- Glossary
Competitive Landscape
- AstraZeneca
- Bristol Myers Squibb
- Eli Lilly
- GSK
- Johnson & Johnson
- Novartis
- Pfizer
- Roche
- Sanofi
- 3M
- GE Healthcare
- Philips
- Zimmer Biomet
