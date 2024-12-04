AI in Healthcare Thematic Intelligence Research Report 2024 Featuring AstraZeneca, BMS, Eli Lilly, GSK, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, Pfizer, Roche, Sanofi, 3M, GE Healthcare, Philips, and Zimmer Biomet

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Healthcare - Thematic Intelligence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Demand for AI consulting and support services and conversational platforms will drive market growth, bolstered by the adoption and increased interest in generative AI (GenAI).



AI is an essential technology for healthcare companies. In the pharma and medical devices industry, AI rapidly accelerates drug discovery and manufacturing and enables supply chain efficiencies. For healthcare payors and providers, AI tackles staff and skill shortages and increases administrative efficiency.



Scope

Triple digit growth expected by 2030

AI has the potential to transform patient experiences

Data privacy concerns could hinder the growth of AI

Reasons to Buy

Understand how AI is impacting the healthcare industry.

Identify the specific aspects of AI that are growing within healthcare, pharma, and medical devices.

Understand what factors could hinder AI growth in healthcare.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Players

Value Chain

The Impact of AI on Healthcare

Case Studies

Market Size and Growth Forecasts

AI Timeline

Signals

Companies

Sector Scorecards

Glossary

Competitive Landscape

AstraZeneca

Bristol Myers Squibb

Eli Lilly

GSK

Johnson & Johnson

Novartis

Pfizer

Roche

Sanofi

3M

GE Healthcare

Philips

Zimmer Biomet

