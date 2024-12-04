Esports Strategic Intelligence Report 2024: Global Market to Reach $6 Billion by 2030 - Exploring Physical Merchandise, Loyalty Programs, and Exclusive Content to Create Secondary Revenue Streams

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Esports" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Esports are organized multiplayer video game competitions, typically involving professional players. The esports industry was worth nearly $2 billion in 2023 and will become a $6 billion industry by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19% between 2023 and 2030, according to the analyst forecasts.
Esports monetization models are evolving. Esports teams and players are exploring physical merchandise, loyalty programs, and exclusive content to create secondary revenue streams. Esports companies are listing on stock exchanges to develop revenue streams beyond sponsorship. Similarly, reselling broadcasting rights and co-streaming are emerging trends, reflecting esports' growing maturity.
The global esports industry attracts more events, gamers, and audiences every year. In addition, the first Olympic Esports Games, planned for 2025, will further boost its recognition and legitimacy. However, most esports companies are exercising caution with investments due to uncertain macroeconomic conditions and the need to become profitable.
Esports is adopting technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze user behavior, create new revenue streams, and take on more users. While companies focus on revenue and user growth, their huge volumes of user data will invite scrutiny from data privacy regulators.
Scope
- This report provides an overview of the global esports market.
- It identifies the key trends impacting the growth of the theme over the next 12 to 24 months.
- It includes a comprehensive industry analysis, including market size and growth forecasts and analysis of M&A data.
- The detailed value chain provides a comprehensive analysis of the key segments of the esports industry, as well as identifying leading and challenging companies in each segment.
- Esports is an increasingly important theme in the gaming sector.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Players
- Thematic Briefing
- Trends
- Industry Analysis
- Signals
- Value Chain
- Companies
- Sector Scorecard
- Glossary
- Further Reading
- Thematic Research Methodology
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ckcadj
