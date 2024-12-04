US Payments Forum Examines Role of Payment Account Reference (PAR) in New Resource

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Although Payment Account Reference (PAR) made its debut in 2016, it has been underutilized despite its potential benefits to the broader payments space. PAR is used to tie multiple tokens and reissued card numbers to one payment account number (PAN), which is especially important given the increased adoption of mobile wallets, tokenization and card-not-present transactions. The U.S. Payments Forum has published a new resource to showcase how PAR can be leveraged to decrease fraud, improve decision-making and securely collate seemingly disparate payment methods.

The white paper, “Role of the Payment Account Reference (PAR) within the Payments Lifecycle,” is available for download on the Forum’s website.

"We created this white paper to show stakeholders that implementing PAR doesn’t have to be a daunting task,” said Devon Rohrer, managing director of the U.S. Payments Forum. “It has a multitude of use cases that are pertinent to business success, including streamlining processes like returns and loyalty tracking, connecting transit authorization requests, thwarting fraud related to promotions and so much more. As digital transactions continue to grow, PAR will be instrumental in helping all industry players meet the demands of the evolving payments landscape."

The white paper takes an in-depth look at how PAR can benefit the full scope of payment ecosystem participants. This includes a list of established specifications on how PAR is supported by each major payment network.

In addition, readers will learn:

What insights PAR provides about a transaction





Whether PAR is assigned to specific transaction types, including card-present, recurring, installment, and card-on-file





How PAR is incorporated into various real-world use cases with detailed examples





The roles and responsibilities of each payment stakeholder in ensuring the successful implementation of PAR



The Forum’s Steering Committee led this project and collaborated with members to develop the resource. Organizations, associations, government agencies and individuals interested in participating in upcoming Forum projects can visit the Secure Technology Alliance’s website to learn how to become a member. By joining the Secure Technology Alliance, members will have access to activities within the U.S. Payments Forum and additional Alliance-affiliated organizations.

