Call Now Partners with Lucky Tales Rescue to Support Animal Welfare

Crestview Hills, KY, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Call Now Heating & Cooling is thrilled to announce its continued partnership with Lucky Tales Rescue, a 100% foster-based animal rescue organization dedicated to saving and protecting unwanted animals. Through this initiative, Call Now will donate a portion of every new heating and cooling system installation and maintenance agreement to Lucky Tales Rescue, helping to support their mission of creating more “lucky tales” for animals in need.

Lucky Tales Rescue is a community-focused nonprofit that stands out for its dedication to quality care. With an all-volunteer staff and a foster-based approach, they provide animals with a loving environment that helps them thrive. Every potential adoptive home is fully vetted to ensure a perfect match, and the organization prioritizes quality adoptions over volume, placing animals in homes where they can truly flourish.

“We’re honored to partner with Lucky Tales Rescue,” said Dr. Jay Hellman, owner of Call Now Heating & Cooling. “Their commitment to finding loving homes for animals aligns perfectly with our values of service and community care. This partnership is a way for us to make a difference for pets and families alike—because everyone deserves a comfortable, loving home.”

This collaboration is an opportunity for the community to make a positive impact. When customers choose Call Now for their heating and cooling needs, they’re not just investing in home comfort—they’re also contributing to the welfare of animals who need a second chance at life.

To learn more about Lucky Tales Rescue and their mission, visit luckytalesrescue.org, and for your HVAC needs, simply go to callnowhvac.com.

