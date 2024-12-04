Porsche 718 Boxster, 718 Cayman and Macan earn Car and Driver 10Best awards

Atlanta, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Porsche 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman models have once again been selected as recipients of the prestigious Car and Driver 10Best award. This marks the 20th time in a row that the mid-engined sports car duo have received this honor, and the 26th time the Boxster took home the prize since its inception, making them two of the most recognized vehicles in over 40 years of the award’s history. Joe Lorio, Deputy Editor for Reviews at Car and Driver, stated: “The 10Best-winning Boxster and Cayman are tactile, scintillating driver’s cars that elevate even a mundane errand into something special.”



Sharing the honor, the Porsche Macan has also been selected as a 10Best winner for the eighth time since first participating in the award. Tony Quiroga, Editor-in-Chief at Car and Driver, summed up the appeal of the sporty SUV: “Drive the Macan and you’ll be convinced that Porsche has somehow hidden a sports car under the Macan’s SUV shape.”



The 10Best awards involve the Car and Driver editorial staff evaluating all significant new vehicles with an MSRP of $110,000 or less over a period of two weeks, focusing on cars, trucks, vans and SUVs that deliver excellent value as well as an exceptional driving experience. Only 10 vehicles from a contender field approaching 100 cars are ultimately selected for 10Best Cars and 10Best Trucks and SUVs.



“We are honored that both the 718 and Macan have established themselves as firm favorites with the judges of the 10Best awards – an achievement we never take for granted” said Timo Resch, President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America. “Car and Driver focuses on value and driver experience, mirroring the core values of Porsche, and we are delighted to be chosen among a field of so many formidable competitors.”

