Protective Relays and Circuit Breakers Market Report 2024, with Profiles of Leading Market Vendors, including ABB, Mitsubishi Electric, Eaton, Schneider Electric and Siemens

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Protective Relays and Circuit Breakers Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Protective Relays and Circuit Breakers Market was valued at USD 17.2 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 26.8 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 9.20%. Driven by expanding electrical infrastructure and stringent safety regulations, the market is growing due to increased demand for advanced protection technologies. Innovations in digital and smart relays and circuit breakers enhance system performance and monitoring capabilities.







Protective relays and circuit breakers are used across various voltage levels and applications to ensure the safety and efficiency of electrical systems.

Low-voltage (LV) applications are common in residential and commercial settings. In these environments, miniature circuit breakers (MCBs) protect against overloads, short circuits and electrical faults, while low-voltage relays manage and control electrical loads.

Medium-voltage (MV) applications are crucial for industrial facilities and utility substations. MV circuit breakers and protective relays in these systems safeguard transformers, feeders and motors from faults and ensure reliable power distribution.

High-voltage (HV) applications are found in power generation plants and transmission networks. HV circuit breakers and protective relays in these settings protect large-scale electrical equipment, manage power flow and prevent damage from electrical disturbances.

Report Scope



This report provides an overview of the global protective relays and circuit breakers market and analyzes market trends. It provides the global revenue (in $ millions) for segments and regions, considering 2023 as the base year, with estimated market data for 2024 through 2029. The market is arranged based on category, types of protective relays, circuit breakers, voltages, industries, applications, and regions. The report also focuses on emerging technologies and vendor landscape. It concludes with profiles of the major players in the market.



The report includes:

80 data tables and 58 additional tables

An overview of the global market for protective relays and circuit breakers within the industry

Analysis of the global market trends, with data from 2023, estimates for 2024, forecasts for 2025 and 2026, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029

Estimates of the size and revenue prospects of the global market, along with a market share analysis by category, protective relay type, circuit breaker type, voltage type, application, industry, and region

Assessment of market restraints, current trends, demographic shifts, technological advances, and regulatory aspects that shape and influence the market

A look at the devices controlling Industry 4.0, including the industrial network infrastructure, end users, and application of these systems across industry verticals

A discussion on ESG challenges and ESG practices in the industry

Assessment of the vendor landscape, including the market shares, product portfolios and financial overviews of leading companies

Information on recent mergers and acquisitions, plant expansions, collaborations, investments, product launches, and other strategic developments in the market

Profiles of the leading market vendors, including ABB, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Eaton, Schneider Electric and Siemens

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 192 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $17.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $26.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.2% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Current Market Scenario and Future Expectations

Macro-Economic Factors Analysis

Impact of Trade and Political Disputes

Currency Conversion Risks and Exchange Rate Fluctuations

Rising Inflation and Commodity Prices

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Regulatory Landscape

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Growing Demand from Evolving Power Grids Industry Railway Safety Concerns Boosting Demand for Protective Relay and Circuit Breakers Increasing Demand from Global Power Substation Construction Modernization of Transmission and Distribution (T&D) Networks Growing Worldwide Focus on Renewable Energy Integration

Market Restraints Stringent Environmental Regulations Related to SF6 Gas Are Restraining Market Growth High-Cost of Advanced Electrical Protection Systems Hinders Their Adoption Cyber Threats Specifically Targeting Protective Relays and Circuit Breakers

Market Opportunities Smart Grids and Maintenance Trends Enhance Electrical Protection Market Growth of IoT-based Circuit Breakers Integrating Blockchain Technology for Grid Security Electrical Safety Standard Update



Chapter 4 Emerging Trends and Technologies

Emerging Trends

Shift to Sustainability in Protective Relays and Circuit Breakers

Increasing Implementation of AFCI and GFCI Technology in Electrical Systems

Emerging Technologies

Intelligent and Digital Circuit Breakers

Advanced Communication Protocols

Digital Twin Integration

Patent Analysis

Geographical Patterns

Key Findings

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

Market Breakdown for Protective Relays and Circuit Breakers by Category Protective Relays Circuit Breakers

Market Breakdown by Protective Relay Type Overcurrent Protection Arc Flash Protection Distance Protection Line Differential Protection Pilot Protection Transformer Differential Protection Voltage and Frequency Protection Ground Fault/Earth Fault Protection Buchholz Protection

Market Breakdown by Circuit Breaker Type Air Circuit Breakers (ACBs) Miniature Circuit Breakers (MCBs) Molded Case Circuit Breakers (MCCBs) Vacuum Circuit Breakers SF6 Circuit Breakers

Market Breakdown for Protective Relays and Circuit Breakers by Application Distribution Line Protection Transmission Line Protection Motor Protection Generator Protection Transformer Protection Switchgear Protection

Market Breakdown for Protective Relays and Circuit Breakers by Industry Utilities Industrial/Commercial Residential

Market Breakdown for Protective Relays and Circuit Breakers by Voltage Type High Voltage Medium Voltage Low Voltage

Market Breakdown for Protective Relays and Circuit Breakers by Region

Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Key Players Market Ranking

Strategic Analysis

Chapter 7 Sustainability in the Protective Relays and Circuit Breakers Industry: An ESG Perspective

Key ESG Issues in the Protective Relays and Circuit Breakers Market

Key Environmental Issues in Protective Relays and Circuit Breakers

Social Responsibility in Protective Relays and Circuit Breakers

Governance and Oversight in Protective Relays and Circuit Breakers

ESG Performance Analysis

Current Status of ESG in the Protective Relays and Circuit Breakers Market

Company Profiles

ABB

Analog Devices

CG Power & Industrial Solutions

Eaton

Fanox

Fuji Electric

Littelfuse

Mitsubishi Electric

Noja Power Switchgear

Powell Industries

Rockwell Automation

Salzer Electronics

Schneider Electric

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories

Siemens

TE Connectivity

Toshiba

ZIV

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m4elqp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment