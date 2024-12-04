Special Olympics Florida’s Race for Inclusion – Miami is Here

MIAMI, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Special Olympics Florida will host the Race for Inclusion – Miami on December 14, at Miami’s beautiful Bayfront Park. The 5K run/walk is part of the statewide Race for Inclusion effort supporting more than 75,000 Special Olympics athletes across the state and more than 9,000 athletes in Miami-Dade County.

The campaign features races across Florida and seeks to foster inclusive communities, schools, and workplaces where people with intellectual disabilities are supported and empowered to reach their full potential and achieve their dreams – on and off the playing field.

The run/walk is at 8 a.m. Participants can register in advance at raceforinclusion.org to start fundraising. There’s still time to fundraise and even earn some great prizes. Same-day registration is also available starting at 7 a.m.

The Race for Inclusion – Miami is made possible by some of Florida’s leading companies and organizations, including Publix, Accenture, Independent Living Systems, Florida Community Care, Baptist Health South Florida, Thoma Bravo & Bimbo Bakeries.

“This is a remarkable lineup of partners and sponsors,” said Special Olympics Florida President and CEO Sherry Wheelock. “They are industry leaders who have embraced our mission of inclusion and set an inspiring example for their peers to follow. We are profoundly grateful to have them on our team.”

To register for the race – or learn more about the Race for Inclusion campaign – visit raceforinclusion.org.

This is the fourth year Special Olympics Florida has held the Race for Inclusion. To learn more about how Special Olympics Florida helps people with intellectual disabilities, visit SpecialOlympicsFlorida.org.

Contact: Jim Stratton at jimstratton@sofl.org.

About Special Olympics Florida: Founded in 1972, Special Olympics Florida provides year-round sports training and competition, crucial health services, and life-changing leadership programs to people with intellectual disabilities at no cost to the athletes or their caregivers. The organization serves more than 75,000 athletes statewide and seeks to build communities where people with intellectual disabilities are treated with respect and given the opportunities they deserve. To learn more, visit www.specialolympicsflorida.org.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1f4a33f3-32fd-4204-a392-d3bcfc79297c