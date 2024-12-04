General Electric Digital Transformation Strategy 2024 - Accelerators, Incubators and Other Innovation Programs

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: General Electric - 2024" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides insights into the company's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, its technology initiatives, investments, and acquisitions.
The report provides information and insights into GE's tech activities, including:
- Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs.
- Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships, product launches, investments, and acquisitions.
- Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits.
- Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.
General Electric Company (GE) was an American conglomerate with three business segments: Aerospace, Renewable Energy, and Power. The company split into three standalone public companies: GE Aerospace, GE Vernova, and GE HealthCare in early 2024.
GE Aerospace designs and manufactures defense and commercial aircraft engines, integrated engine components, and mechanical aircraft systems. GE Vernova offers gas turbines, power plant solutions, hydropower solutions, nuclear solutions, wind turbines, electrification software, grid solutions, and solar and storage solutions. GE HealthCare offers imaging and ultrasound systems, patient care solutions, pharmaceutical imaging agents, digital healthcare solutions, refurbished systems, parts and accessories, clinical network solutions, cybersecurity solutions, and healthcare financial services.
Reasons to Buy
- Gain insights into GE's tech operations.
- Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives.
- Gain insights into its technology themes under focus.
- Gain insights into various product launches, partnerships, investments, and acquisitions.
Key Topics Covered:
- Overview
- Digital Transformation Strategy
- Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs
- Technology Focus
- Technology Initiatives
- Investments
- Acquisitions
- Partnerships, Investments & Acquisitions Map
- ICT Budget and Contracts
- Key Executives
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- AWS
- NVIDIA
- COBOD
- LafargeHolcim
- Axial3D
- Teradata
- Microsoft
- Cloud Solutions
- Biofourmis
- TE-Food
- Telenor Maritime
- Waygate Technologies
- Catalant Technologies
- Upskill
- balenaCloud
- Nuvolo Technologies
- Vineti
- Genome Medical
- Xometry
- CMR Surgical
- ohMD
- Centerline Biomedical
- Evidation
- Verana Health
- COBOD International
- Caption Health
- Intelligent Ultrasound Group
- MIM Software
- Imactics
- Satavia
- OC Robotics
- Greenbird Integration Technology
For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/epv3k7
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.