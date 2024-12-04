Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

TORONTO, Canada, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX: CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at November 30, 2024 was $71.96 resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 31.4% and 36.9%, respectively. These compare with the 25.8% and 30.7% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at November 30, 2024, the leverage represented 13.3% of CGI’s net assets, down from 15.1% at the end of 2023 and 15.7% at November 30, 2023.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at November 30, 2024 was $40.97, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 21.1% and 22.6%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of November 30, 2024 were as follows:

Information Technology24.6%
Industrials23.3%
Financials12.9%
Energy12.2%
Materials11.8%
Consumer Discretionary9.5%
Real Estate4.1%
Communication Services0.9%
Cash & Cash Equivalents0.7%


The top ten investments which comprised 38.1% of the investment portfolio at market as of November 30, 2024 were as follows:

NVIDIA Corporation6.8%
TFI International Inc.4.3%
The Descartes Systems Group Inc.3.8%
Apple Inc.3.7%
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited3.6%
WSP Global Inc.3.4%
West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.3.3%
Shopify Inc.3.2%
Mastercard Incorporated3.1%
Franco-Nevada Corporation2.9%


