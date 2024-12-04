Cribl Expands AWS Integrations to Simplify Data Management and Security Lake Compatibility

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cribl , the Data Engine for IT and Security, today announced that Amazon Security Lake is now available as a source for Cribl Stream. The company has also achieved Amazon Security Lake Ready Specialization and the AWS Migration and Modernization Competency . Adding Amazon Security Lake as a source enables customers to seamlessly route data from Security Lake to their security information and event management (SIEM) or other systems of analysis, simplifying data management workflows.

Cribl Stream is also now available as a software component in the EC2 Image Builder console of Amazon Web Services (AWS). EC2 Image Builder is a fully-managed service that simplifies customization, testing, distribution, and lifecycle management of Amazon Machine Images (AMIs) and container images. Cribl’s availability in EC2 Image Builder console reinforces Cribl’s commitment to and leadership in equipping customers with a foundation of services they can access, trust, and act on to achieve successful outcomes. Additionally, Cribl has integrated with Buy with AWS, a simplified software buying experience for customers on its website, powered by AWS Marketplace. This news follows Cribl’s strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) signed with AWS earlier this year to build solutions designed to make it easier for customers to effectively manage the rapidly growing volumes of IT and security data.

“Cribl is committed to delivering customers choice and control over their rapidly increasing IT and security data, and we are proud to continue our collaboration with AWS to simplify data management for our customers through our new source, designations, and service launches,” said Vlad Melnik, vice president business development, alliances at Cribl. “Cribl is equipping customers with the tools and flexibility to seamlessly analyze, collect, process, and route their data. We look forward to further expanding our collaboration with AWS so more customers can modernize data management strategies and choose the best solutions for their business needs.”

Cribl helps customers transform third-party data into Open Cybersecurity Schema Framework (OCSF), an open-source standard to create a common schema for security events. With Amazon Security Lake now a source for Cribl Stream, customers can simplify data routing from Amazon Security Lake to their systems of analysis for further investigation, providing the flexibility to store and centralize data in Amazon Security Lake, search the data at rest, and extract only the necessary data for improved visibility and control.

The Amazon Security Lake Ready Specialization recognizes that Cribl has a successful integration with Amazon Security Lake. In addition, Cribl has achieved the AWS Migration and Modernization Competency, recognizing technical proficiency and proven customer success in automating and accelerating customer journeys of migrating applications and legacy infrastructure to AWS. Cribl helps customers regain control of their data and enables their efforts to modernize to a next-generation SIEM and augment it with Amazon Security Lake.

“We’re pleased to see Cribl recognized as an Amazon Security Lake Ready partner. With Amazon Security Lake now as a source for Cribl, our approach to security data management has transformed,” said Scott Schwartz, Software Engineering Sr. Manager at Siemens. “We’ve been able to uncover insights into high-volume data sources, improve our security posture, and simplify our security operations. This allows us to focus on strategic business initiatives instead of worrying about the data being sent to our SIEM.”

Expanding its collaboration with AWS, Cribl also introduces powerful new service integrations including:

EC2 Image Builder console of AWS : Customers can now seamlessly add and manage Cribl Stream to their EC2 Image Builder recipes to create golden images. Additionally, they have the ability to configure the EC2 Image Builder to automatically update golden images as updated versions of Cribl Stream in AWS Marketplace, improving reliability and reducing maintenance efforts. This simplifies the process of building golden images by providing a streamlined workflow for adding third-party tools for monitoring, security, networking, and more.

: Customers can now seamlessly add and manage Cribl Stream to their EC2 Image Builder recipes to create golden images. Additionally, they have the ability to configure the EC2 Image Builder to automatically update golden images as updated versions of Cribl Stream in AWS Marketplace, improving reliability and reducing maintenance efforts. This simplifies the process of building golden images by providing a streamlined workflow for adding third-party tools for monitoring, security, networking, and more. Buy with AWS: This new feature powered by AWS Marketplace provides simplified software buying experiences for customers. By leveraging Buy with AWS , customers have the flexibility to explore and procure software solutions using their AWS accounts from Cribl’s website, streamlining the purchasing process and accelerating time-to-value. Post-purchase, customers can manage subscriptions in AWS Marketplace, take advantage of centralized AWS billing and leverage cost optimization tools. You can purchase Cribl on AWS Marketplace directly from Cribl’s website here .

Click here for more information on Cribl’s collaboration with AWS and visit Cribl at booth #1876 at AWS re:Invent on December 2-6, 2024.

About Cribl

Cribl, the Data Engine for IT and Security, empowers organizations to transform their data strategy. Customers use Cribl’s vendor-agnostic solutions to analyze, collect, process, and route all IT and security data from any source or to any destination, delivering the choice, control, and flexibility required to adapt to their ever-changing needs. Cribl’s product suite, which is used by Fortune 1000 companies globally, is purpose-built for IT and Security, including Cribl Stream, the industry’s leading observability pipeline, Cribl Edge, an intelligent vendor-neutral agent, Cribl Search, the industry’s first search-in-place solution, and Cribl Lake , a turnkey data lake. Founded in 2018, Cribl is a remote-first workforce with an office in San Francisco, CA.

Learn more: cribl.io

Try now: Cribl Sandboxes

Join us: Slack community

Follow us: LinkedIn and Twitter