Advantest Launches ACS Gemini™ – New Developer Platform for Accelerating ACS RTDI™ Application Development

TOKYO, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) today announced the launch of its new software development platform ACS Gemini™, which allows customers to develop, simulate and debug machine learning applications in a virtual environment. The digital twin of ACS RTDI™, ACS Gemini is part of Advantest’s mission to enable customers and partners to utilize data analytics in developing artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) solutions for semiconductor testing.

In recent years, manufacturing costs for semiconductors have increased significantly due to their growing complexity. Analysts at McKinsey & Company predict that implementing AI and ML could lower manufacturing costs by 40%, as many engineers use these technologies to optimize efficiency in manufacturing.

ACS Gemini improves efficiency by providing customers with a seamlessly integrated experience that optimizes design-to-production proficiency in the virtual ACS RTDI environment. The digital twin software solution is composed of the ACS Software Development Kit, Reference Application Development Model, and Containerized applications publishable to the ACS Container Hub™. These elements enable customers to simulate valuable test results in a virtual production setting.

“Our software enables customers to shorten the learning curve for ACS RTDI and leverage the benefits of data analytics and machine learning,” said Michael Chang, vice president and general manager of ACS at Advantest. “With ACS Gemini, customers can develop applications using past production data and reference design models. This virtual development environment is beneficial to test engineers who are unfamiliar with application development. The ML reference model accelerates the learning curve and simulation functions, which facilitates screening potential issues in production and during the design phase.”

ACS Gemini saves customers time and cost in engineering debugging, design vs. production correlation, and cloud deployment of apps – ultimately saving valuable tester time. Overall, the solution accelerates ML application development, simulates testing results, and shortens the time-to-deployment of ML applications on the production test floor.

Advantest’s ACS RTDI is a real-time data infrastructure platform-as-a-service that securely collects, analyzes, stores and monitors semiconductor test data to empower customers to automate the process of converting insights into actionable test decisions within milliseconds. This helps customers and partners reduce test time, optimize quality and reliability and enhance smart packaging. For more information on the new ACS Gemini developer platform or the ACS RTDI solution, visit acs.advantest.com. The solution will be available to the global market in early 2025.

About Advantest Corporation

Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, high-performance computing (HPC), including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications; develops advanced test-interface solutions for wafer sort and final test; produces scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing; and offers system-level test solutions and other test-related accessories. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com.

