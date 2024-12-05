Clinical Trial Supplies Industry Forecast Report 2025-2033: $4.79 Billion Market Soars as Chronic Disease Incidence Rises Globally

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Trial Supplies Market Global Forecast Report by Services, Phase, Therapeutic Area, End Use, Countries and Company Analysis 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Clinical Trial Supplies market is expected to grow from US$2.70 Bn in 2024 to US$4.79 Bn by 2033 with a CAGR of 6.58% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2033. Rising chronic disease incidence, tightening regulations, globalization of clinical trials, advances in biotechnology, introduction of biosimilars and orphan drugs, and newer technologies such as blockchain and IoT in supply chain management are the drivers for this market.
The chief driving forces behind the growth of the clinical trial supplies market are chronic diseases, such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease. With the rising incidence of these diseases, the chances of new treatments and therapies increase, thereby increasing the clinical trials. For these trials, a wide variety of supplies may be needed, such as investigational drugs, testing kits, and medical devices. So, the demand for these clinical trial supplies also increases. The growing significance of personalized medicine in chronic conditions further boosts the demand for specific trial supplies.
Regulatory Advancements and Compliance
Tighter regulations across the world are compelling the clinical trial supplies market to grow. West based Governments as well as the regulatory bodies, like FDA and EMA have been increasingly stringent about the clinical trials that must guarantee safety, efficacy, and transparency. It compels clinical trial supplies to meet strictly controlled quality control, packaging, and labeling standards, and therefore, the demand for compliant and reliable trial materials increases. As regulations are enhancing, the space of clinical trial supplies is increasing to fulfill the higher demands for ensuring the success of the trials.
Globalization of Clinical Trials
The other key driver of the clinical trial supplies market is the globalization of clinical trials. Pharmaceutical companies and research organizations engage in clinical trials in various regions, including emerging markets. As a result, there is a requirement for proper management and global distribution of clinical trial supplies, ensuring quality throughout and on-time delivery across all parts of the world.
The rising trend of globalization triggers the need for advanced logistics, packaging, and tracking capabilities that spur the market for clinical trial supplies. The ability to source and supply materials globally accelerates research and pushes new therapies onto the market more quickly.
USA Clinical Trial Supplies Market
The USA is one of the biggest markets for clinical trial supplies in the world, due to the high level of healthcare infrastructure in the region, increasing clinical trials, and growing importance toward research and development. Growing chronic diseases and the necessity of more customized medicine are driving the demand for specialized clinical trial supplies, including investigational drugs, devices, and packaging materials. The market also receives support from a strict standard of regulation, quality and safety of the trial supplies.
Further, technological advancements in the supply chain management, such as temperature-controlled shipping and digital monitoring, are also augmenting the US market growth. According to the U.S. National Library of Medicine, as of June 2023, about 55,483 interventional clinical studies were posted with results on Clinicatrial.gov. Website.
Clinical Trial Supplies Market in France
The market for clinical trial supplies in France is in a steady growth pattern due to its strong healthcare infrastructure and strong participation in clinical research. France, to this date, is regarded as the world's hub for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies which are actively conducting operations and thus requiring the majority of the supplies needed for clinical trials, from investigational drugs to medical devices and even the materials needed for packaging.
With increased chronic conditions and attention given to personalized medicine, custom supply orders for trials are on the rise. The strict regulations of the French Medicines Agency (ANSM) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) thus help harden standards towards the safety and efficacy of clinical trials that get conducted in the market. In fact, with its beginning in 2019, the French government unveiled the Health Innovation 2030 plan with a clear intent to make France the leader in clinical trials in Europe. This includes design of national database of clinical trials to speed up expedience and the capacity in recruitment.
India Clinical Trial Supplies Market
Clinical trial supplies in Indian market are growing rapidly. More pharmaceutical activity in India coupled with participation in international clinical research further added fuel to the growth in the sector. Most of the clinical trial activity in India made affordable and highly skilled; therefore, it remains an interested location for multinational pharmaceutical companies.
Constantly rising prevalence of chronic diseases and demand for innovative therapies add fuel to the requirement for clinical trial supplies, including investigational drugs, medical devices, and laboratory reagents. India's evolving regulatory framework and adherence to global standards, such as those set by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization, enhance market growth and reliability. In March 2024, Eli Lilly and Company (India) Pvt. Ltd. started Phase III clinical trials for orforglipron, an oral anti-obesity agent. This is a drug that's targeted at patients suffering from Type 2 diabetes or obesity/overweight, thus reducing cardiovascular disease risks.
Company Analysis
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|115
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$2.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$4.79 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Prominent Clinical Trial Supplies Companies
- Almac Group Ltd.
- Biocair
- DHL
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Marken
- Paraxel International Corporation
- Sharp Services, LLC
- PCI Pharma Services
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research & Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges
5. Global Clinical Trial Supplies Market
6. Market Share Analysis
6.1 Services
6.2 Phase
6.3 Therapeutic Area
6.4 End Use
6.5 Country
7. Services
7.1 Product Manufacturing
7.2 Packaging, Labeling and Storage
7.3 Logistics and Distribution
8. Phase
8.1 Phase I
8.2 Phase II
8.3 Phase III
8.4 Others
9. Therapeutic Area
9.1 Oncology
9.2 Cardiovascular Diseases
9.3 CNS and Mental Disorders
9.4 Others
10. End Use
10.1 Medical Device Industry
10.2 Biopharmaceuticals Industry
10.3 Pharmaceuticals Industry
10.4 Others
11. Country
11.1 North America
11.1.1 United States
11.1.2 Canada
11.2 Europe
11.2.1 France
11.2.2 Germany
11.2.3 Italy
11.2.4 Spain
11.2.5 United Kingdom
11.2.6 Belgium
11.2.7 Netherlands
11.2.8 Turkey
11.3 Asia Pacific
11.3.1 China
11.3.2 Japan
11.3.3 India
11.3.4 Australia
11.3.5 South Korea
11.3.6 Thailand
11.3.7 Malaysia
11.3.8 Indonesia
11.3.9 New Zealand
11.4 Latin America
11.4.1 Brazil
11.4.2 Mexico
11.4.3 Argentina
11.5 Middle East & Africa
11.5.1 South Africa
11.5.2 Saudi Arabia
11.5.3 UAE
12. Porter's Five Analysis
12.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.3 Degree of Rivalry
12.4 Threat of New Entrants
12.5 Threat of Substitutes
13. SWOT Analysis
13.1 Strength
13.2 Weakness
13.3 Opportunity
13.4 Threat
14. Company Analysis
14.1 Overview
14.2 Key Persons
14.3 Recent Development & Strategies
14.4 Product Portfolio
14.5 Financial Insights
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z4qctx
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment