Middle East Building Automation Market Forecast Report and Company Analysis 2024-2032. Profiles of Siemens, Honeywell International, LG Electronics, Hitachi, Schneider Electric, Electrolux, Samsung and Haier

Middle East Building Automation Market will reach US$ 16.62 billion by 2032, up from US$ 6.68 billion in 2023, with a CAGR of 10.65% between 2024 and 2032



The Middle East Building Automation Market is seeing expansion due to a number of factors, including the growing demand for smart infrastructure brought about by fast urbanization and population growth. Investment in automation technologies is bolstered by government programs that support sustainability and the creation of smart cities. Automated system adoption is encouraged in businesses and homes by growing awareness of cost and energy savings.

Furthermore, building management skills are enhanced by developments in cloud computing, AI, and IoT. Adoption of advanced building automation solutions in the residential and commercial sectors is further propelled by the increased emphasis on safety and comfort as well as regulatory compliance.



Driving Forces of Middle East Building Automation Market

Urbanization



Due to the rapid development of smart infrastructure brought about by population increase, urbanization is a major growth driver for the Middle East Building Automation Market. The region's major cities are growing significantly, and in order to handle the growing urban population, effective building management systems are required. In both residential and commercial buildings, these technologies maximize energy utilization, improve occupant comfort, and boost overall operational efficiency. The need for automated systems that integrate several building operations, such lighting, HVAC, and security, is growing as metropolitan environments change. This trend encourages investment in building automation technologies throughout the region by supporting government initiatives for smart city projects and supporting sustainability aims.



Government initiatives boosts the industry growth



The Middle East Building Automation industry is significantly driven by government initiatives because many of the region's nations place a high priority on sustainable development and the creation of smart cities. Advanced building automation technology investments are encouraged by national policies that support environmental sustainability and energy efficiency.



As stated in the UAE government's Dubai Industrial Strategy 2030 and Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030, the goal is to double the industrial manufacturing sector's GDP contribution to 25%. The goal of the government's Operation 300 billion plan is to grow the industrial sector and strengthen its contribution to boosting the UAE's economy. By 2031, it wants to raise the industrial sector's GDP contribution to AED 300 billion (about USD 82 billion).

Furthermore, Operation 300 billion is greatly facilitated by the Emirates Development Bank (EDB). The bank has set aside AED 30 billion over the course of five years to help priority industrial sectors under the strategy. It is anticipated that these expenditures will increase the need for automated material handling in the industrial sector. These programs encourage cooperation between the public and commercial sectors, which stimulates market expansion and innovation. The Middle East's future urban environments will be shaped by the increasing need for advanced building automation systems brought about by governments' quest for modernization and better infrastructure.



Saudi Arabia Building Automation Market



Building automation in Saudi Arabia is expanding rapidly, propelled by government programs, a strong emphasis on sustainability, and the country's fast urbanization. The goal of Vision 2030 is to modernize the country's infrastructure by encouraging the creation of smart cities that use cutting-edge automation technologies. Market expansion is further fueled by the growing need for cost-cutting and energy efficiency in both the residential and commercial sectors.

Building management systems are improved by technological developments in IoT, AI, and cloud computing, which enable real-time monitoring and efficient operations. Furthermore, expenditures in automation solutions are increased due to the increased focus on safety and security systems. In the upcoming years, the building automation industry is expected to increase significantly as the nation attempts to modernize its urban landscape.



United Arab Emirates Building Automation Market



Government initiatives aimed at developing smart cities and widespread urbanization are fueling the building automation market's rapid expansion in the United Arab Emirates. Initiatives like Vision 2030 in Abu Dhabi and Dubai's Smart City program place a strong emphasis on advanced technological integration and sustainability.

Building automation system investment is being driven by the growing need for energy-efficient solutions in the commercial, residential, and hospitality sectors. For instance, With regard to electricity generation, the United Arab Emirates plans to add about 21 GW of capacity, of which 26.1% will come from solar power. It is probable that these infrastructure advancements will offer industrial controls and factory automation solutions.



Furthermore, the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) provide improved lighting, HVAC, and security management, enhancing operational effectiveness and occupant comfort. Additionally, the UAE's dedication to green building guidelines and environmental restrictions creates an atmosphere that is conducive to the adoption of automation. Owing to these factors, the market is expected to increase significantly and will support the nation's goal of encouraging creative and sustainable urban life.



Middle East Building Automation Company Analysis



The key players in Middle East building automation industry are Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc., LG Electronics, Hitachi, Ltd., Schneider Electric, Electrolux, Samsung and Haier Inc.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 75 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $6.68 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $16.62 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.6% Regions Covered Middle East





