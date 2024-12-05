Semiconductor Market Global Forecast Research Report Company Analysis 2025-2033, Broadcom, Infineon Technologies Intel, Micron Technology, NXP Semiconductors, Samsung, Toshiba

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Semiconductor Market Global Forecast Report by Device Type, Application, Countries and Company Analysis 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The semiconductor market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 8.85% between 2025 and 2033. A total of US$1.51 trillion in the year 2033 is estimated from US$706.86 billion in 2024. The key growth drivers are high energy-efficient device demand, widespread usage of wireless and portable electronics, and increased usage of semiconductors in the automotive industry, mainly due to the adoption of electrification.







Overview of the Global Semiconductor Industry



A semiconductor is material that conducts electricity between a conductor and an insulator. This type of material is usually made of silicon; the backbone of modern electronics semiconductors are designed with doping so they have a capability to amplify electrical flow. That means they control the electric current. And due to this characteristic, semiconductors can function as switches, amplifiers, and signal processors.



Semiconductors are crucial for several applications such as smartphones, computers, and televisions in data processing and the control of electronic circuits. In an automobile, electric cars have a lot to do with semiconductors since they control the in-vehicle networking systems and power as well as energy storage. Also applied in systems of renewable energy, medical devices, industrial automation, and telecommunication, the increasing demand for semiconductors will thus lead to further innovations in artificial intelligence, 5G networks, and the Internet of Things as these evolve.



Semiconductor Market Growth Drivers

Consumer Electronics



Any growth in consumer electronics fuels the semiconductor market. The increasing use of smartphones, laptops, wearables, and home entertainment devices, where high-performance, low-power, and connected semiconductors are sought, is a key driver for semiconductor companies. Growing demand for innovative, faster, and energy-efficient devices all boost the need for their manufacturers to innovate. Further pushing the demand for semiconductors in mobile devices and consumer electronics is the growth of 5G networks, which provides higher speed access.



Growing Electric Vehicles



The electrification in the auto industry, especially electric vehicles (EVs) are using a huge number of semiconductors with power management, battery control functions, in-vehicle networking, and autonomous driving systems. With the increased rate of globalization toward sustainable transportation, semiconductors are being used in electric vehicles more than ever.

Increased adoption of EVs, government incentives, and the tightening of environmental regulations are making automobile companies incorporate more semiconductors into the design of automobiles. This is a strong growth catalyst for the semiconductor market, primarily in the context of automobile electronics.



Improvement in 5G Technology



The deployment of 5G networks across the world is greatly impacting the semiconductor market. It also requires advanced semiconductors: chips to process the data much faster, to send signals stronger, and to improve network capacity. Such silicon, of course, is essential to power the infrastructure itself-consider how all these base stations, routers, and connected devices are needed to get the faster, reliable communications promised by 5G. Besides the demand for IoT, 5G is also echoing further demands for specialized semiconductor components, including low latency and high-speed connections.



Semiconductor Market in Canada



Canada's semiconductor market is growing steadily with rising demands from consumer electronics, automotive, telecommunication, and industrial automation. It may be because of their intense emphasis on technological innovation, and also because of growth in its digital economy; semiconductors are being propelled by the needs of 5G, electric vehicles, and renewable energy, among others. Alongside is innovation in semiconductor technologies fueled by Canada's thriving tech ecosystem and research institutions and a growing number of new startups. Its growth will be sustained by the investments of the government and investments from global players in the semiconductor market.



Germany Semiconductor Market



The German semiconductor market is one of Europe's largest markets. It is attributed to Germany's strong industrial base and leadership position within the automotive, manufacturing, and technology segments. The demand for semiconductors in electric vehicles, advanced driver-assistance systems, and automotive electronics is high in several large automotive companies that call Germany their home.

The country's focus on Industry 4.0 and automation technologies further boosts the need for semiconductor solutions within its manufacturing. Demands for semiconductors in communication networks and connected devices can also be cited in conjunction with Germany's digital transformation push in concert with the emergence of 5G. The German semiconductor market is expected to grow further, encouraged by a sound innovation ecosystem and high demand across multiple industries.



India Semiconductor Market



Semiconductor market in India is fast growing due to wide-scale demand for consumer electronics, automotive applications, and industrial automation. Increasing smartphone penetration, Internet of Things adoption, and growth in the middle class will fuel India's growing digital economy, critical to semiconductor demand. Semiconductors usage in automobiles and energy is going to be boosted by EV growth and new infrastructure projects. Further consolidation of the opportunity through investments in semiconductor fabrication units and backings from the Indian government's initiative to boost local manufacturing under the ""Atmanirbhar Bharat"" initiative are expected to further consolidate the market going forward. The semiconductor market in India has high consumer base and evolving technological benefits; thus, it will take off during the coming years.



UAE Semiconductor Market



Growth for the semiconductor market in UAE is maintaining a steady pace due to ambitions to become a fully digital regional hub in digitizing government services. The segment of telecommunications and automotive industries, along with smart cities, are providing a scope for demand for semiconductors.

All such initiatives by the country, such as the Dubai Smart City project and investment in 5G infrastructures, are therefore significantly elevating the need for advanced semiconductor components for the communication network and the number of connected devices. Electric vehicles and automation technologies of this region further boost the adoption of semiconductors. As high-tech industries and digital infrastructure are further invested in by the UAE, the semiconductor market will grow to huge levels.



Analysis of Semiconductor Company



The major companies engaged in the Semiconductor market are Broadcom Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corporation, Micron Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, among others.

Company Analysis

Broadcom Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Intel Corporation

Micron Technology Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

