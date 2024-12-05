Cold Chain Packaging Market Global Forecast Report and Company Analysis 2025-2033 with Focus on Canada, France, India, and UAE

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cold Chain Packaging Market Global Forecast Report by Material, Product, Application, Countries and Company Analysis 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The cold chain packaging market will go up from US$ 29.98 billion in 2024 to US$ 68.98 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 9.70% from 2025 to 2033. The pharmaceutical industry is growing, innovations in the technologies related to cold chain packaging are high, and the consumption of perishable products such as fresh food, drugs, and vaccines will be on the higher side.







Pharmaceutical Industry Growth



The pharmaceutical industry serves to drive the cold chain packaging market, considering the number of drugs that are placed under controlled temperatures during transportation and storage, including vaccines, biologics, and insulin. The global demand for pharmaceuticals and vaccines is increasing on day-to-day basis, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic breakout. Latest demand for the pharmaceutical sector requires cold chain packaging, which must be able to preserve the quality and safety of temperature-sensitive drugs. Future growth and innovation in the pharmaceutical sector will probably generate much higher demand for advanced solutions in cold chain and make high-quality packaging demands for the integrity of the product.



Rising Demand for Perishables



Increasingly demanded fresh and perishable produce of seafood, dairy, fruits, and vegetables are also driving demands for efficient cold chain packaging. High-quality food products with greater shelf life are sought after by consumers as well as reliable packaging solutions by businesses to address these expectations. E-commerce has increased around the world, and when it comes to foods, especially delivery services, this demand has accelerated growth to a great extent. With cold chain packaging, it is possible to retain the freshness, nutritional value, and safety of perishable goods during transit, thus opening up growth opportunities for markets in both developed and emerging economies.



Advancements in Packaging Technologies



Market growth has been significant due to the technological advancements in cold chain packaging, including better materials for insulation, smart packaging solutions, and temperature monitoring devices. These innovations would leverage improved efficiency and sustainability of cold chain systems, with enhanced temperature control and energy consumption. Smart packaging, which provides real-time tracking, would further enable businesses to track the condition of products at various stages in the supply chain, thereby satisfying health and safety requirements. Here is where future technologies are going to play a deep-rooted role in expanding the cold chain packaging market.



Canada Cold Chain Packaging Market



The Canada cold chain packaging market is developing rapidly as the growth in demand for temperature-sensitive products has been growing rapidly, especially in the pharmaceutical, food, and healthcare industry. Fast growing consumption of fresh food, pharmaceuticals, and vaccines demands innovative packaging solutions that ensure a safe environment in transit. Others are insulated containers, gel packs, and temperature control pallets. The growing e-commerce sector, especially in the perspective of food delivery services in Canada, heightens the demand for fresh and perishable items. Technological advancements in packaging materials as well as temperature monitoring systems are also expected to fuel the industry.



France Cold Chain Packaging Market



The pharmaceutical, food and biotechnology industries, respectively, are witnessing a rise in demand for temperature-sensitive products. Among the various markets in France Cold Chain Packaging, their demands are the current driving forces. Due to the growing demand for secure transportation of perishable products, cold chain packaging solutions such as insulated containers and temperature monitoring systems have grown essential. The pharmaceutical industry, in particular, has increased its volume, as there is a high demand for temperature-controlled medicines and vaccines. Furthermore, development of packaging technologies is becoming smarter, with added real-time monitoring capabilities, to deliver more efficient and reliable cold chain solutions and thereby expand the market in France.



India Cold Chain Packaging Market



The growth in the India Cold Chain Packaging market is being largely witnessed due to the increasing demand for temperature-sensitive products in food and pharmaceutical industries. With the population growing continuously and more increasing middle class, demand for fresh, perishable food like fruits, vegetables, dairy, and meat is on the rise which requires cold chain packaging for the improvement of quality and safety of the product.

These factors include the growth of the pharmaceutical industry, especially with regards to vaccination supply in the country. Recently, interest has also emerged in better insulation materials and real-time temperature monitoring technologies, among others. Cold chain packaging is gaining prominence while delivering perishable goods across India, especially with the growth of e-commerce and online grocery shopping.



UAE Cold Chain Packaging Market



Rising demand for temperature-sensitive products in sectors such as food, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare is one of the key factors propelling the UAE Cold Chain Packaging market. Being recognized as a key global trade hub, the UAE also boasts a developing e-commerce sector, which will further boost market growth. With the rapid growth in demand for fresh and perishable foods, such as seafood, fruits, and vegetables, throughout the world, customers will not only be needing these products but the importance of cold chain packaging solutions in preventing product degradation and contamination during shipment will also rise.

Additionally, the constantly growing pharmaceutical market in the UAE, particularly through vaccine logistics and distribution, fuels the need for innovative temperature-controlled packaging solutions. Innovations in technologies related to smart packaging and temperature monitoring have placed cold chain packaging in the UAE on a growth trend, promising it an advancement toward the country's vision of efficient and secure supply chains.

Company Analysis

Cascades Inc.

Sonoco Products Company

Pelican BioThermal LLC

Cold Chain Technologies Inc.

Cryopak Industries Inc.

Sofrigam Company

Intelsius (A DGP Company)

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 125 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $29.98 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $68.98 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.7% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Global Cold Chain Packaging Market



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 Material

6.2 Product

6.3 Application

6.4 Country



7. Material

7.1 Expanded Polystyrene (EPS)

7.2 Polyurethane Rigid Foam (PUR)

7.3 Paper & Paperboard

7.4 Others



8. Product

8.1 Insulated Pallet Shippers

8.2 Insulated Containers

8.3 Vacuum Insulated Panels

8.4 Gel Packs

8.5 Others



9. Application

9.1 Fruits & Vegetables

9.2 Dairy Products

9.3 Milk

9.4 Butter

9.5 Cheese

9.6 Ice Cream

9.7 Fish, Meat & Seafood

9.8 Processed Food

9.9 Pharmaceuticals

9.10 Vaccines

9.11 Blood Banking

9.12 Bakery & Confectionaries

9.13 Others



10. Country

10.1 North America

10.1.1 United States

10.1.2 Canada

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 France

10.2.2 Germany

10.2.3 Italy

10.2.4 Spain

10.2.5 United Kingdom

10.2.6 Belgium

10.2.7 Netherlands

10.2.8 Turkey

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.3.1 China

10.3.2 Japan

10.3.3 India

10.3.4 Australia

10.3.5 South Korea

10.3.6 Thailand

10.3.7 Malaysia

10.3.8 Indonesia

10.3.9 New Zealand

10.4 Latin America

10.4.1 Brazil

10.4.2 Mexico

10.4.3 Argentina

10.5 Middle East & Africa

10.5.1 South Africa

10.5.2 Saudi Arabia

10.5.3 UAE



11. Porter's Five Analysis

11.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.3 Degree of Rivalry

11.4 Threat of New Entrants

11.5 Threat of Substitutes



12. SWOT Analysis

12.1 Strength

12.2 Weakness

12.3 Opportunity

12.4 Threat



13. Company Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Key Persons

13.3 Recent Development & Strategies

13.4 Product Portfolio

13.5 Financial Insights

