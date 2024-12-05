Vietnam Coke & Semi-coke Import Research Report 2024-2033: Focus on China, Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Switzerland

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Coke & Semi-coke Import Research Report 2024-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2023, Vietnam's total coke and semi-coke imports reached approximately USD 250 million. From January to August 2024, Vietnam's coke and semi-coke imports had nearly reached USD 200 million, an increase of about 9% over the same period in the previous year. The publisher forecasts that Vietnam's coke and semi-coke market will continue growing in the coming years.



Based on the publisher's analysis, between 2021 and 2024, Vietnam's primary sources for coke and semi-coke imports have included China, Japan, and Singapore, with major suppliers such as Summit CRM Ltd, Daichu Corp, and Trafigura Pte Ltd. The main Vietnamese importers of coke and semi-coke are steel industry manufacturers and distributors, with major companies including Nha may luy?n phoi thep (a branch of Pomina Steel Corporation), Viet Phat Import Export Trading Investment JSC, and Trung Thanh (VN) Pte, according to the publisher.







The coke industry relies on upstream sectors such as the extraction and processing of high-quality coking coal, while downstream applications include steelmaking, foundries, and chemical industries. Coke is essential in steelmaking, as it helps reduce iron ore into iron in blast furnaces and is also used in producing chemical products like calcium carbide and syngas.

Semi-coke, with lower density and volatile matter, is typically used in power stations as a fuel or in gas production. The coke market fluctuates with changes in global steel demand and energy industry conditions. According to the publisher, Vietnam's coke and semi-coke market size has been steadily increasing alongside its growing steel industry.



Major global producers are located in coal-rich countries such as China, India, Russia, and Australia, and exporters often come from these countries due to the coke industry's heavy reliance on coal resources. Although Vietnam has coal resources, it lacks high-quality coking coal and advanced production technology, relying primarily on imports to meet domestic steel and industrial needs. The publisher reports that, with Vietnam's rapidly expanding steel industry, there is a growing demand for high-quality metallurgical coke for blast furnace use, which cannot be locally produced, making the Vietnamese market highly dependent on imports.



Overall, with Vietnam's economic growth, advancing industrialization, and ongoing infrastructure improvements, the country's demand for coke and semi-coke is projected to continue expanding over the next few years. The publisher expects Vietnam's imports of coke and semi-coke to increase in response to this demand.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $273 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $536.7 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered Vietnam





