The Philippines Urea Import Research Report 2024-2033: Indonesia, Malaysia, Qatar, China, Brunei, Saudi Arabia

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Philippines Urea Import Research Report 2024-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Total value of urea imports to the Philippines reached USD 363 million in 2023. With even stronger market demand in 2024, the value of urea imports from January to July 2024 amounted to approximately USD 147 million, and demand is expected to continue growing in the coming years.



The primary sources of urea imports for the Philippines include Indonesia, Malaysia, Qatar, China, Brunei, and Saudi Arabia. Among these, Indonesia is the largest source of urea imports for the Philippines. From 2021 to 2024, the top three countries supplying urea to the Philippines were Indonesia, Malaysia, and Qatar. The publisher analyzes that the main companies exporting urea to the Philippines include PT Pupuk Kalimantan Timur, PT Pupuk Sriwidjaja Palembang, and Petronas Chemicals Marketing. The key importers of urea in the Philippines during 2021-2024 include Swire Agrotech Agricultural, Yara Fertilizers Philippines Inc., and La Filipina Uy Gongco Corporation.







The major urea-producing countries include China, Russia, Middle Eastern countries, and Indonesia. Among these, China is the largest urea producer and exporter in the world, holding a significant comparative advantage globally. From the perspective of overall market demand, Latin America and Asia are the primary consumption regions for urea worldwide. According to the publisher, the growing population in Southeast Asia is driving increased demand for urea in the region. As one of the key agricultural nations in Southeast Asia, the urea market in the Philippines is also experiencing continuous growth.



The Philippines is one of the world's leading rice-producing countries, and urea, as a nitrogen fertilizer, is in high demand for the cultivation of crops such as rice. In the Philippines, industrial applications like melamine production, thermal power generation, and automotive urea also create some demand for urea, although these needs are relatively small compared to agricultural demand. According to CRI's analysis, the Philippines has very limited urea production capacity, which is far from sufficient to meet domestic market demand. Due to its inadequate production capacity, the Philippines must import large quantities of urea annually.



The demand for urea in the Philippines is expected to remain high in the coming years. Given the limited production capacity in the Philippines, the country primarily imports urea from China, the Middle East, and other countries. The publisher forecasts the volume of urea imports to the Philippines will continue to rise in the future.



Topics covered:

The Import and Export of Urea in the Philippines (2021-2024)

Total Import Volume and Percentage Change of Urea in the Philippines (2021-2024)

Total Import Value and Percentage Change of Urea in the Philippines (2021-2024)

Total Import Volume and Percentage Change of Urea in the Philippines (2024)

Total Import Value and Percentage Change of Urea in the Philippines (2024)

Average Import Price of Urea in the Philippines (2021-2024)

Top 10 Sources of Urea Imports in the Philippines and Their Supply Volume

Top 10 Suppliers in the Import Market of Urea in the Philippines and Their Supply Volume

Top 10 Importers of Urea in the Philippines and Their Import Volume

How to Find Distributors and End Users of Urea in the Philippines

How Foreign Enterprises Enter the Urea Market of the Philippines

Forecast for the Import of Urea in the Philippines (2024-2033)

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $372 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $543.38 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.3% Regions Covered Philippines





Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview of the Philippines

1.1 Geography of the Philippines

1.2 Economic Condition of the Philippines

1.3 Demographics of the Philippines

1.4 Domestic Market of the Philippines

1.5 Recommendations for Foreign Enterprises Entering the Philippines Urea Imports Market



2 Analysis of Urea Imports in the Philippines (2021-2024)

2.1 Import Scale of Urea in the Philippines

2.1.1 Import Value and Volume of Urea in the Philippines

2.1.2 Import Prices of Urea in the Philippines

2.1.3 Apparent Consumption of Urea in the Philippines

2.1.4 Import Dependency of Urea in the Philippines

2.2 Major Sources of Urea Imports in the Philippines



3 Analysis of Major Sources of Urea Imports in the Philippines (2021-2024)

3.1 Indonesia

3.1.1 Analysis of the Philippines's Urea Import Volume and Value from Indonesia

3.1.2 Analysis of Average Import Price

3.2 Malaysia

3.2.1 Analysis of the Philippines's Urea Import Volume and Value from Malaysia

3.2.2 Analysis of Average Import Price

3.3 Qatar

3.3.1 Analysis of the Philippines's Urea Import Volume and Value from Qatar

3.3.2 Analysis of Average Import Price

3.4 China

3.5 Brunei

3.6 Saudi Arabia



4 Analysis of Major Suppliers in the Import Market of Urea in the Philippines (2021-2024)

4.1 Pt Pupuk Kalimantan Timur

4.1.1 Company Introduction

4.1.2 Analysis of Urea Exports to the Philippines

4.2 Pt Pupuk Sriwidjaja Palembang

4.2.1 Company Introduction

4.2.2 Analysis of Urea Exports to the Philippines

4.3 Petronas Chemicals Marketing

4.3.1 Company Introduction

4.3.2 Analysis of Urea Exports to the Philippines



5 Analysis of Major Importers in the Import Market of Urea in the Philippines (2021-2024)

5.1 Swire Agrotech Agricultural

5.1.1 Company Introduction

5.1.2 Analysis of Urea Imports

5.2 Yara Fertilizers Philippines Inc.

5.2.1 Company Introduction

5.2.2 Analysis of Urea Imports

5.3 La Filipina Uygongco Corp

5.3.1 Company Introduction

5.3.2 Analysis of Urea Imports



6. Monthly Analysis of Urea Imports in the Philippines from 2021 to 2024

6.1 Analysis of Monthly Import Value and Volume

6.2 Forecast of Monthly Average Import Prices



7. Key Factors Affecting Urea Imports in the Philippines

7.1 Policy

7.1.1 Current Import Policies

7.1.2 Trend Predictions for Import Policies

7.2 Economic

7.2.1 Market Prices

7.2.2 Growth Trends of Urea Production Capacity in the Philippines

7.3 Technology



8. Forecast for the Import of Urea in the Philippines, 2024-2033

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dy9sw5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment