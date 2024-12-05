US Oil & Gas Pipeline Construction Industry Research Report 2024: Capital Expenditures by Energy Producers will Accelerate, Bolstering Industry Performance

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oil & Gas Pipeline Construction in the US - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Oil and gas pipeline construction companies develop and maintain pipelines that are essential for transporting hydrocarbons to end markets such as households, businesses and electric power producers. Numerous construction projects have recently centered on delivering affordable hydrocarbons from tight shale formations to global energy consumers. But the world prices of oil and gas have been extremely volatile during the current period and have limited capital expenditure by upstream and downstream industries.
Construction of new pipelines was also severely impacted by COVID-19 lockdowns which hamstrung global demand for energy. Industry revenue has declined at a CAGR of 5.2% to $51.5 billion over the past five years, including an 1.4% increase in 2023. This industry comprises contractors that are responsible for the construction of gas and oil pipelines, mains, pumping stations, refineries and storage tanks. It also includes construction management companies and special trade contractors that are primarily involved in oil and pipeline construction.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
- Industry Definition
- Main Activities
- Similar Industries
- Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
- Executive Summary
- Key External Drivers
- Current Performance
- Industry Outlook
- Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
- Supply Chain
- Products & Services
- Demand Determinants
- Major Markets
- International Trade
- Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Market Share Concentration
- Key Success Factors
- Cost Structure Benchmarks
- Basis of Competition
- Barriers to Entry
- Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
- Zachry Group
- Bilfinger Se
- Michels Corporation
- Strike LLC
- Performance Contracting Group
- Burns & Mcdonnell, Inc.
- Aecom
- Turner Industries Group, LLC
- PCL Constructors Inc.
- Austin Industries, Inc.
- Matrix Service Co
- Aegion Corporation
- Fluor Corporation
- Metal Coatings Corporation
- Womble Company, Inc.
- Saipem S.A
- Sembcorp Marine Ltd.
- LaBarge Coating LLC
- Seneca Companies
- L.B. Foster Company
OPERATING CONDITIONS
- Capital Intensity
- Technology & Systems
- Revenue Volatility
- Regulation & Policy
- Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
- Industry Data
- Annual Change
- Key Ratios
JARGON & GLOSSARY
