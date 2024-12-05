Rural Tourism Industry Report 2024-2028 and 2033: Health, Wellness, and Authenticity - The New Pillars of $131.47 Billion Market Growth

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rural Tourism Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The rural tourism market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $91.09 billion in 2023 to $97.84 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The rural tourism market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $131.47 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%.



This Rural Tourism market report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. The growth during the historic period can be attributed to the expansion of agricultural tourism, increased interest in cultural heritage, rising popularity of pilgrimage routes, growth in post-industrial tourism, and heightened environmental awareness.

The anticipated growth during the forecast period can be attributed to the rise of eco-tourism, increased digital connectivity, growing interest in health and wellness, higher demand for authentic experiences, and expanding remote work opportunities. Key trends include the integration of smart technology to enhance visitor experiences, the adoption of eco-friendly and sustainable tourism practices, an emphasis on digital marketing and social media promotion, the development of personalized and customizable travel packages, and the creation of niche travel experiences such as agritourism and wellness retreats.





The growing interest in cultural heritage is anticipated to drive the expansion of the rural tourism market. Cultural heritage encompasses the traditions, customs, monuments, artifacts, and practices inherited from past generations that define a community's historical identity and cultural legacy. This increased interest is fueled by factors such as enhanced global connectivity, which enables individuals to explore and appreciate diverse cultures, a heightened awareness of the need to preserve historical sites and traditions, and a greater demand for authentic travel experiences that connect visitors with local histories and communities.

By offering unique historical and traditional experiences, cultural heritage tourism contributes to preserving local customs and boosting the rural economy. For example, in September 2023, the Department for Communities (DfC), a UK-based government agency, reported that nearly 59% of adults in Northern Ireland visited a historic site in 2022-23, a slight increase from 2021. Consequently, the rising interest in cultural heritage is expected to stimulate the rural tourism market.



Leading companies in the rural tourism market are focusing on utilizing innovative solutions, such as digital platforms, to enhance collaboration and visibility for rural tourism. Digital platforms offer greater exposure and access to remote destinations, facilitate online bookings, and promote local experiences to a broader audience. For instance, in January 2024, the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), a Spain-based non-profit entity, launched a new digital platform called TourismConnectsRural. This platform aims to improve collaboration among prominent tourism villages worldwide, connecting around 200 rural destinations globally and fostering communication and knowledge exchange among these communities.



In May 2024, Holidu, a Germany-based vacation rental company, acquired Clubrural for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition is intended to enhance the experience for both hosts and guests by integrating Clubrural's 28,000 vacation homes and apartments into Holidu's platform. This strategic move is set to broaden Holidu's market presence and create growth opportunities, reflecting the company's commitment to advancing the rural vacation rental market. Clubrural is a Spain-based travel platform that promotes and facilitates rural tourism by providing information on rural accommodations, activities, and destinations.



North America was the largest region in the rural tourism market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the rural tourism market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the rural tourism market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $97.84 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $131.47 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Rural Tourism Market Characteristics



3. Rural Tourism Market Trends and Strategies



4. Rural Tourism Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. Impact of High Inflation on the Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact on the Market

4.3. COVID-19 Impact on the Market



5. Global Rural Tourism Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Rural Tourism Market Drivers and Restraints

5.1.1. Drivers of the Market

5.1.2. Restraints of the Market

5.2. Global Rural Tourism Historic Market Size and Growth, 2018 - 2023, Value ($ Billion)

5.3. Global Rural Tourism Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2023 - 2028, 2033F, Value ($ Billion)



6. Rural Tourism Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Rural Tourism Market, Segmentation by Tourism, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Agro Tourism

Farm Tourism

Wilderness and Forest Tourism

Green Tourism

Eco-Tourism

6.2. Global Rural Tourism Market, Segmentation by Accommodation, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Farm Stays

Cottage Rentals

Eco-Lodges

Homestays

6.3. Global Rural Tourism Market, Segmentation by Age Group, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Below 15 Years

16 to 25

26 to 35

36 to 45

46 to 55

Above 55

6.4. Global Rural Tourism Market, Segmentation by Traveler, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Adventure Seekers

Cultural Enthusiasts

Eco-Tourists

Family and Group Travelers

Solo Travelers

7. Rural Tourism Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Rural Tourism Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Rural Tourism Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion



Companies Featured

Lufthansa City Center Reiseburopartner GmbH

Marriott International Inc.

Booking.com B.V.

Priceline.com LLC

Expedia Group Inc.

Singapore Airlines Limited

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.

Airbnb Inc.

Accor S.A.

InterContinental Hotels Group

Trip.com Group Limited

TripAdvisor Inc.

Condor Flugdienst GmbH

Butterfield & Robinson Inc.

Wandertrails Services Private Limited

Outdooractive GmbH & Co. KG.

Thrillophilia Travel Solutions Pvt .Ltd.

Kipepeo

Liberty Hill Farm

Martin Randall Travel Ltd.

Heartland Travel and Tours Ltd.

Cape AgriTours

Cyprus Agrotourism

Meru Agro-Tour & Consultants

Soulitude

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9qf2i1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment