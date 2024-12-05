Base Oil Market to cross USD 55.1 billion by 2032, Says Global Market Insights inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Base Oil Market was valued at USD 34.8 billion in 2023 and is projected to be worth USD 55.1 billion by the end of 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The industry’s growth is driven by evolving preferences toward synthetic and bio-based base oils, propelled by environmental regulations aimed at reducing carbon emissions and promoting sustainability. Synthetic oils are favored for their superior performance under extreme conditions, positioning them well for high-performance applications.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/11992





The market is also expanding due to applications in emerging sectors such as electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy. EVs, for example, demand specialized lubricants for components like bearings and cooling systems, providing a fresh growth avenue for base oil manufacturers. The shift toward sustainable energy and transportation underscores the need for innovative base oil solutions tailored to these sectors.

The base oil market is categorized by group types, including group I, group II, group III, group IV, and group V base oils. While group I oils accounted for USD 12.5 billion in revenue in 2023, they are gradually losing ground to more advanced and refined options due to their lower performance. Group II and group III oils are gaining popularity for their superior oxidation stability and fuel efficiency, meeting the needs of advanced machinery and vehicles. Group III oils, in particular, are seeing increased demand from manufacturers looking for higher-quality lubricants, while niche group IV (PAO-based synthetics) and group V (specialty oils) are expanding in high-performance applications, such as aerospace and specialized industrial equipment. As the industry leans toward cleaner and more efficient alternatives, group I oils are expected to see a decrease in market share over time.

The base oil market is also segmented by type, including mineral, synthetic, and bio-based oils. In 2023, mineral oils held 66.2% of the market share due to their availability and cost-effectiveness. Within this category, groups I, II, and III mineral oils are widely used, although the demand is gradually shifting toward groups II and III for their enhanced stability and efficiency. Synthetic oils are rising in demand as industries require more durable lubricants for advanced and high-stress machinery. Bio-based oils, while still a smaller market segment, are growing in importance due to environmental concerns and regulatory pressures.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/11992

In the U.S., the base oil market garnered USD 8.7 billion in revenue in 2023, with strong demand from the industrial and automotive sectors. The nation’s focus is increasingly on higher-grade group II and III oils to improve performance and efficiency, and the regulatory drive to reduce emissions has further spurred interest in synthetic and bio-based oils. The automotive sector remains a significant contributor, with the rise of EVs creating new growth potential for synthetic lubricants.

Base Oil Market Players

Companies including Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, Arabo Impex, Aramco, Chevron, Exxon Mobil, GS Caltex, Nynas, Petro-Canada Lubricants, Petronas, Repsol, Shell plc are some firms working in base oil industry.

The base oil market research report includes in-depth coverage of the industry, with estimates & forecast in terms of revenue (USD Billion) & volume (Kilo Tons) from 2021 to 2032 , for the following segments:

Market, By Group

Group I

Group II

Group III

Group IV

Group V

Market, By Type

Mineral

Synthetic

Bio-based

Market, By Application

Automotive lubricants

Industrial lubricants

Medicines

Hydraulic oils

Metal processing

Others (aircraft, marine engine, etc.)

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.