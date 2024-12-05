Proteinase K Market to hit USD 2.5 billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Proteinase K Market size was worth around USD 1.3 billion in 2023 and is estimated to grow at 7.5% CAGR from 2024 to 2032. The increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, along with advancements in biotechnology, is driving market growth.

Chronic and infectious diseases are major drivers, as proteinase K plays a critical role in molecular diagnostics and research related to these conditions. Contributing factors to the rise in chronic diseases include an aging population, sedentary lifestyles, and poor dietary habits, leading to conditions such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and cancer. Meanwhile, the spread of infectious diseases is driven by urbanization, global travel, and the rise of antimicrobial resistance.

Based on form, the proteinase K market from powder segment dominated the market and accounted for USD 735.7 million in 2023. Powdered proteinase K is more stable than its liquid counterpart, offering a longer shelf life and easier storage conditions. This stability is essential for laboratory applications where enzymes must retain activity over extended periods without refrigeration. Additionally, powdered formulations typically have lower production and shipping costs, making them more economical for laboratories, especially those involved in large-scale applications.

Based on therapeutic areas, the proteinase K market is segmented into infectious diseases, oncology, diabetes, cardiology, and other therapeutic areas. The infectious diseases segment is anticipated to reach USD 795.3 million by 2032. The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases worldwide drives the demand for rapid and accurate diagnostic tests. Proteinase K plays an essential role in the isolation and purification of nucleic acids from pathogens, which is crucial for molecular diagnostics. This significantly bolsters the demand for diagnostic tools that utilize proteinase K.

U.S. dominated the North American proteinase K market with the largest revenue of USD 456.2 million in 2023. The U.S. hosts numerous academic and research institutions engaged in genetic and cellular research, leading to high consumption of proteinase K. This indicates that the growth in federal funding for scientific research supports a continuous need for molecular biology tools, including enzymes. Additionally, the ongoing challenges posed by infectious diseases have heightened the need for rapid testing and research capabilities that utilize proteinase K, thereby driving the demand for enzymes involved in nucleic acid extraction.

Major players in proteinase K market include Abcam, Agilent Technologies, Bioline (Meridian Biosciences), BIORON, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Merck, Minerva Biolabs, MP BIOMEDICALS, New England Biolabs, Norgen Biotek, Promega Corporation, QIAGEN, Sisco Research Laboratories, Takara Bio, and Thermo Fisher Scientific among others.

