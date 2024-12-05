Yodeck Drives Intelligent Digital Signage Innovation, Achieving Hypergrowth with Strategic Investments in Innovation, Partnerships and Talent

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yodeck , the Intelligent Digital Signage Platform™ of choice, continues to redefine digital signage with a steadfast focus on innovation, strategic partnerships and investment in talent. By combining cutting-edge technology and a user-friendly design, Yodeck empowers organizations across restaurants, offices, education, retail, manufacturing and beyond to create personalized, impactful digital experiences that resonate with their most important audiences.

In 2024, Yodeck cemented its position as a leader in the digital signage industry through strategic expansions in product development, marketing, sales and engineering. Yodeck Impact, the company’s first-ever customer forums, held in Washington, D.C. and also Athens, Greece, highlighted its dedication to fostering deeper engagement and collaboration with its clients throughout the world.

Revolutionizing Communication Through Intelligent Digital Signage

The Yodeck purpose-built platform transforms digital screens into intelligent, dynamic communication tools. Leveraging cloud-based flexibility, businesses can manage multiple displays remotely with ease, ensuring timely and relevant messaging for their audiences. Yodeck supports client deployments of a few digital screens to thousands for its biggest customers. Its intuitive tools and advanced scheduling capabilities enable organizations to deliver tailored messaging to specific audiences, locations and times, creating high-impact, customized experiences.

The platform’s intuitive interface and scalability make it accessible to organizations of all sizes, from single-location businesses to multinational enterprises.

Investing in Talent and Partnerships to Scale Success

Yodeck doubled its headcount over the past two years, reaching 125 employees. It also strengthened its leadership team with the addition of Chief Marketing Officer James Robins, a veteran of multiple global SaaS scale-ups. The company will continue to invest in building additional expertise in core business units throughout 2025.

Additionally, the category leading Yodeck Partner Program now includes over 700 channel partners in 66 countries. Alliances with industry leaders like Sharp/NEC and Amazon reinforce Yodeck and its ability to deliver cutting-edge, customer-focused solutions. Nils Karsten, Business Segment Lead Retail at Sharp/NEC Display Solutions Europe, praised the partnership, stating, "Yodeck and Display Manufacturer Sharp/NEC combined forces to create a class-leading digital signage solution for business. The solid, industry-known reliable hardware coupled with the Yodeck CMS provides a scalable, secure and flexible solution that meets the needs of any demanding client base.”

Industry Recognition Reflects Leadership and Innovation

Yodeck achieved hypergrowth, realizing a 320% increase in revenue over the last 3 years. In 2024, Yodeck was recognized by prestigious industry rankings, including both the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists. These accolades underscore the company’s commitment and ability to deliver intelligent, purpose-built solutions that help organizations across industries connect with their audiences and achieve their business goals.

“Our vision has always been to empower organizations with intelligent digital signage solutions that drive meaningful engagement and measurable results,” said Vangelis Mihalopoulos, co-founder and CEO at Yodeck. “The growth we’ve achieved reflects our customers’ trust in the Yodeck platform that our fantastic team has built over the past few years, and the enhanced value we continually deliver. This unrelenting momentum to category leadership is derived from our long-term investments in innovation, partnerships and talent, and will ensure that businesses across the world instinctively turn to Yodeck for answers to their digital signage needs.”

