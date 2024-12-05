AKVA group ASA: Mandatory notification of trade

Botnen Consulting AS, a company controlled by COO Sea Based Nordic and primary insider Kristian Botnen, has today acquired 4,210 shares in AKVA group ASA (the “Company”) at a price of NOK 71,25 per share.

Following this transaction, Mr. Botnen holds directly or indirectly 11,769 shares in the Company.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR) article 19.

Dated: 5 December 2024

AKVA group ASA

