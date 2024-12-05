Toxoid Vaccine Market to Reach USD 7.67 Billion by 2032 Driven by Expanding Immunization Campaigns and Government Support | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, United States, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toxoid Vaccine Market Size & Growth Analysis:

“According to SNS Insider Research, the Toxoid Vaccine Market was valued at USD 5.46 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 7.67 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.86% during the forecast period 2024-2032.”

Toxoid vaccines, which are essential in preventing diseases like diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis, play a vital role in public health efforts worldwide. With increasing awareness of vaccine-preventable diseases and a greater push for immunization, the market is witnessing a steady rise in demand. The growing focus on childhood immunization programs, combined with advancements in vaccine development and distribution infrastructure, is anticipated to fuel further market growth.

Toxoid Vaccine Market Overview

Toxoid vaccines, particularly those targeting diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis, have been central to global vaccination strategies for decades. The market's demand is primarily driven by the necessity for routine immunization in children and the need for booster shots in adults. Several factors, such as increasing awareness about the prevention of infectious diseases, government immunization policies, and rising vaccination initiatives in developing regions, are boosting market growth. Moreover, the supply chain infrastructure for vaccines has improved, allowing greater access to vaccines across global regions. This is particularly notable in low and middle-income countries, where immunization efforts are being intensified to combat preventable diseases. However, challenges related to vaccine hesitancy and the high cost of vaccine production are some constraints that could affect market growth in the coming years.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Bharat Biotech

Ceva

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

Grifols S.A.

Zoetis Services LLC

Sanofi

Merck & Co. Inc.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Integrated BioTherapeutics Inc.

Abbott

Avalon Pharma Private Limited

Haffkine Bio-Pharmaceutical Corporation Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Virbac

Toxoid Vaccine Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 5.46 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 7.67 billion CAGR CAGR of 3.86% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers Advancing Immunization Efforts Amid Rising Demand for Preventive Healthcare

Segment Analysis:

By Vaccine Type:

In 2023, the DTaP (Diphtheria, Tetanus, and Pertussis) vaccines segment dominated the market with approximately 45.0% market share. This dominance is attributed to the widespread use of these vaccines in routine childhood immunization programs, making them a critical component of public health policies globally. The DTaP vaccine protects against three potentially life-threatening diseases and has been proven to be highly effective, which has contributed to its leadership in the market. The broad government support for childhood immunization programs and the continuous efforts to reduce the incidence of these diseases further drive the demand for DTaP vaccines.

On the other hand, the TDaP (Tetanus, Diphtheria, and Pertussis) vaccine segment is the fastest-growing, as it is increasingly recommended for adolescents, adults, and pregnant women to prevent pertussis in newborns. This segment’s growth is attributed to the expanding guidelines for booster vaccinations and rising awareness about pertussis outbreaks, particularly in adults and infants. The inclusion of TDaP vaccines in national immunization schedules for adults and pregnant women has significantly increased its uptake in recent years.

By End Use:

In 2023, hospitals dominated the toxoid vaccine market with around 55.0% of the share. Hospitals remain the primary centers for vaccine administration, as they have the required infrastructure, trained healthcare personnel, and capability to handle both routine and emergency immunizations. Hospitals play a central role in providing vaccines during childhood vaccination campaigns, as well as during mass immunization drives and outbreak control measures. They are equipped with the necessary storage and handling facilities to ensure that vaccines maintain their efficacy.

The government organization segment, however, is expected to be the fastest-growing due to its pivotal role in the execution of national immunization programs. Government bodies partner with international organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF to carry out mass vaccination campaigns, especially in underserved regions. With increased funding and a global focus on vaccine accessibility, government organizations are expanding vaccine coverage, which is expected to boost the demand for toxoid vaccines in the coming years.

Toxoid Vaccine Market Key Segmentation:

By Vaccine Type

Diphtheria, Tetanus, and Pertussis (DTaP)

Diphtheria and Tetanus (DT)

Tetanus, Diphtheria, and Pertussis (TDaP)

Others

By End Use

Hospitals

Specialty Centre

Government Organization

Others

Regional Insights:

North America led the market in 2023, accounting for the largest share due to well-established immunization programs, high healthcare expenditure, and robust public health campaigns. The strong infrastructure for vaccine distribution, coupled with government-backed vaccination programs, has bolstered the region’s dominance. In addition, the presence of key market players and advanced cold chain logistics in North America further strengthens its market position.

Europe followed closely, benefiting from extensive government support for immunization and mandatory vaccination policies in several countries. Public health initiatives and disease prevention strategies have driven the demand for vaccines across the region, leading to a steady increase in market share.

Asia-Pacific, however, is the fastest-growing region, driven by large-scale immunization campaigns in countries like India and China, which have significantly increased vaccination coverage. The growing prevalence of infectious diseases, improving healthcare infrastructure, and rising investments from governments and international organizations like WHO and UNICEF are fuelling this growth. Additionally, expanding awareness about booster vaccines, especially in urban and semi-urban areas, has contributed to the rising adoption of toxoid vaccines in the region.

Recent Developments:

In January 2024, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) extended the Serum Institute of India’s (SII) permission to continue manufacturing two tetanus toxoid formulations until December 31, 2024, after a request for discontinuation was submitted.

In August 2024, Pfizer's toxoid vaccine candidate (PF-06425090) for Clostridioides difficile failed to meet expectations in the Phase III CLOVER trial. The vaccine showed a 31% efficacy in reducing infection in adults aged 50 and older, though the result was not statistically significant.





