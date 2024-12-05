Bierman Autism Centers Opens New Gahanna, OH Location to Expand Access to Autism Care; Invites Community to Sensory Santa Celebration

Gahanna, Ohio, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bierman Autism Centers (BAC), a leader in autism therapy services, proudly announces the opening of its newest center in Gahanna, OH. This new location marks BAC’s third center in Ohio, following successful launches in Dublin and Westerville, and reflects the organization’s commitment to fulfilling its mission: creating progress and possibilities™, for children with autism by increasing access to high-quality autism care in the region. This expansion brings much-needed support to local families, reducing wait times and providing children with the specialized care they need close to home.

Expanding Access for Families

Bierman Autism Centers has been at the forefront of autism care for children since 2006, providing a wide range of services, including Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA), Speech, and Occupational Therapies, as well as Diagnostic Testing. The new Gahanna center helps address the growing demand for comprehensive autism services and long waitlists in Ohio, ensuring more children have access to the specialized care they need.

"We are thrilled to expand our presence in Ohio," shares Dr. Chrissy Barosky, Chief Clinical Officer. Opening in Gahanna allows us to reach more families and provide them with the compassionate, specialized care that fosters true progress and growth. We’re equally excited to welcome talented clinicians who are passionate about making a difference in the lives of children with autism."

A Unique, Play-Based Approach to Therapy

At Bierman, therapy is an opportunity for children to explore, learn, and grow in an environment tailored to their unique needs. The Gahanna center integrates BAC's signature play-based learning model to teach foundational skills such as communication, social interaction, and self-advocacy. By utilizing evidence-based ABA therapy, BAC clinicians guide each child’s journey to success, helping them develop essential life skills in a nurturing and engaging setting.

Celebrate with Us at Our Sensory Santa Grand Opening Event

All families in the Gahanna community and members of the press are invited to celebrate the grand opening of this new center with a fun, special needs Sensory Santa event.

Date : Wednesday, December 11

: Time : 5-7 pm

: Location: 690 Taylor Rd, Suite 100, Gahanna, OH 43230

Families will enjoy an enchanting evening featuring a visit from Santa, where each child will receive a special gift of a coloring book and crayons. Capture the magic at the holiday-themed photo booth, which offers both printed and digital keepsakes. Children can also participate in festive cookie decorating, engaging games, and activities that celebrate not only Christmas but also Chanukah and Kwanzaa, creating a warm, joyful, and inclusive experience. This free community event promises a welcoming holiday atmosphere that celebrates children of all abilities and holiday traditions.

Join the BAC Team in Gahanna

Bierman Autism Centers is actively looking for passionate professionals to join its expanding team in Gahanna, Westerville, and Dublin. If you’re a Behavior Technician, Behavior Analyst, Speech Therapist, or Occupational Therapist dedicated to empowering children with autism, BAC wants to hear from you. BAC offers a rewarding work environment with opportunities for professional growth. Explore career opportunities at www.biermanautism.com/careers.

Discover Our Services

Families interested in learning more about BAC’s individualized therapy programs are encouraged to contact start@biermanautism.com or call (800) 931-8113 to schedule a tour of the new center. BAC’s comprehensive services, including ABA Therapy, Speech and Occupational Therapies, and Diagnostic Testing, are designed to meet each child’s unique needs and help them reach their full potential.

ABOUT BIERMAN AUTISM CENTERS

Established in 2006, Bierman Autism Centers is a trusted leader in autism care, renowned for delivering comprehensive Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) services for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). Their core mission revolves around empowering each child to achieve their full potential, ensuring measurable progress tailored to their unique pace and needs. By integrating a holistic approach that combines ABA, Speech and Occupational Therapies, and diagnostic evaluations, BAC offers a thorough support system for the children under their care.

BAC adopts an educational strategy that blends learning with play, fostering an environment where children are engaged and eager to learn. This approach aligns teaching with enjoyment, making learning a more attractive and effective experience. Their methods have led to over 250 successful graduations, each representing a significant milestone in a child’s development and a testament to the support families receive on their autism journey.

BAC’s services are offered across Arizona, Indiana, Massachusetts, North Carolina, New Jersey, Ohio, and Rhode Island, where they continue to advance the standards of autism care and education. They are committed to innovation and excellence, continuously seeking new ways to enhance outcomes for the children they serve.

Bierman Autism Centers is dedicated to creating progress and possibilities™ for every child and family they work with. To learn more about their approach and commitment to enhancing the development of children with autism, visit www.biermanautism.com.

