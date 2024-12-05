The City Of Gods Stewart Ginn Seeks Funding To Support Refugee Camps in Tijuana

Encinitas, California, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broker Stewart Ginn is urgently seeking financial support to expand The City of God, a humanitarian initiative in Tijuana, Mexico. Up until now, Stewart has been the primary funder of this mission, pouring his own resources into building schools, feeding migrants, and supporting refugees fleeing violence and despair. But the challenges are immense, and to provide meaningful, long-term solutions, Stewart is calling for more people to contribute to this cause.

This socialpreneur states, “It’s not just about food or shelter. My end goal through this cause is to restore dignity to people who have lost everything, often while escaping life-threatening situations. We need funds, awareness, and a complete change in how we view and treat migrants.”

The seeds for this organization were planted during the COVID-19 pandemic. At the height of the global crisis, Stewart and a friend delivered 1,000 pounds of chicken, beans, and rice to a migrant refugee camp in Tijuana, where residents were staying because no one would bring food. “People were terrified to go near the camp,” the broker recalls. “However, what I found wasn’t the dangerous criminals portrayed by the media. I saw families who were running from unthinkable violence, just to survive.”

This encounter was life-changing. Stewart discovered a harsh reality often ignored or misrepresented: migrants in Venezuela, Haiti, and Central America are not criminals, but people escaping drug cartels, gang violence, and political collapse. Stewart realized that providing one meal wasn’t enough. Since then, he has invested heavily in the camp, funding buildings, schools, and ongoing food supplies.

The scope of the problem Stewart and The City of God face is staggering. As of 2024, nearly 120 million people worldwide are forcibly displaced, according to the UNHCR. In Mexico, the border region sees thousands of refugees arriving monthly, many walking for years to escape war zones or violent regimes. These individuals often arrive with nothing more than a suitcase, malnourished, exhausted, and traumatized.

At the camp, Stewart met families who hadn’t slept safely in two years due to the dangers of their journeys. “When they finally got here, they slept on a mat on a concrete floor and said it was the best sleep they’d had in years,” he recalls. “Can you imagine that? Two years of walking, no safety, no real food, and now they’re finally able to rest.”

The work being done by the organization goes beyond emergency relief. With the help of Pastor Gustavo, the camp’s leader, and an economic professor, it facilitates legal pathways for migrants to cross the border, avoiding the life-threatening risks posed by human traffickers. Stewart shares, “Pastor Gustavo does not allow coyotes to take people across illegally. He ensures they have the legal and moral support they need to transition to a better life.”

A significant part of the broker, Stewart’s mission is to change narratives around migrants. “The media often paints these people as threats,” he says. “But they’re just like you and me—parents trying to keep their kids alive, people escaping death. Once we understand this, giving becomes easier because we see the humanity behind the statistics.”

Stewart further emphasizes that this mission is far larger than he or Pastor Gustavo. “We can’t do this alone. If more people don’t step in—whether through funding, volunteering, or even just spreading the word—we won’t be able to keep up with the demand.”

This Christmas season Stewart Ginn is asking individuals and organizations to consider donating to The City of God. The funds will go toward essential services like food, legal aid, and expanding the camp’s educational facilities for children who are stuck at the border. “This is about hope,” he concludes. “Hope for a better future, hope for justice, and hope for a world where we see each other as human first.”

