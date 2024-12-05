Mount Sinai and U.S. Anesthesia Partners Form Alliance to Support New Anesthesia Practice

New York, NY, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new anesthesia practice is now serving New York City and surrounding areas---Greater New York Anesthesia Services, P.C. (GNYAS). GNYAS is supported by a new organization formed by Mount Sinai and U.S. Anesthesia Partners, Inc. (USAP) to provide business services for the new practice.

GNYAS will serve Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) and select Mount Sinai hospitals in conjunction with the Mount Sinai Department of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine. GNYAS is providing care at the Peakpoint Midtown West and Peakpoint Flatiron ASCs, as well as New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai. Expansion plans will include other health care sites and the hiring of additional clinicians over the coming months.

“This new anesthesia practice alliance will benefit the local community we serve by increasing patient access to high-quality, physician-led anesthesia care and by offering sustainable anesthesia services solutions for hospitals, surgery centers, and private practices,” said Dr. Jonathan Gal, Professor at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and President of GNYAS.

In providing a turn-key management services solution, this partnership brings together the best of academic excellence and national private practice business expertise. This combination will enable GNYAS’s local clinicians and the facilities they support to focus on what matters most, excellence in patient care.

“Like healthcare in general, the specialty of anesthesiology has become tremendously more complex, with outside forces that are unpredictable,” said USAP anesthesiologist Dr. Kurt Jones. “GNYAS and the new business services team help remove some of that complexity by optimizing recruiting, revenue cycle and other clinical and business operations --- allowing clinicians to spend time providing compassionate, high-caliber care and fostering great patient outcomes.”

The Mount Sinai/USAP alliance provides advantages in two key areas:

Facility and Practice Support—running a health care facility or private practice is complex, but with GNYAS and its business support organization, administrators have a partner that simplifies administrative, technical, regulatory, and operational burdens, making it easier to concentrate on patient care.

Data and Quality Analytics—the support GNYAS receives will allow the practice to use evidence-based protocols, benchmarking systems and continuous process improvement to remain at the forefront of high-quality care and supporting overall perioperative efficiency.

About Greater New York Anesthesia Services and the Mount Sinai and USAP Partnership

GNYAS is a turn-key anesthesia group that, together with the expertise and proven processes of its partners, Mount Sinai Health System and U.S. Anesthesia Partners, will provide high-quality and efficient anesthesia care. The new services organization gives GNYAS’s clinicians, hospitals and surgery centers access to two experienced partners that can create a sustainable, patient-focused anesthesia solution in the midst of changing healthcare dynamics. With a foundation of clinical talent and business support expertise, GNYAS gives peace of mind to patients, clinicians and facility administrators.

About Mount Sinai Ventures

Mount Sinai Ambulatory Ventures, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Mount Sinai Health System. It has strategically invested in a wide variety of enterprises including ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care centers, management service organizations, and health technology companies.

About U.S. Anesthesia Partners

US Anesthesia Partners, Inc. (USAP) is a physician-owned, clinician-led organization dedicated to providing high-quality anesthesia services. USAP anesthesiologists, CRNAs and CAAs work in more than 700 facilities across the country to provide anesthesia care for more than 2 million cases annually. USAP’s over 4,500 clinicians have expertise in many anesthesia subspecialties, including pediatric, cardiac and OB anesthesia. USAP’s data-driven quality metrics enable continuous innovation and improvements that are shared across the organization via its national and local clinical quality network. This network helps facilitate the delivery of consistent, high-quality services for patients, surgeons, facilities, and health plans. To learn more about USAP, visit http://www.usap.com/.

About the Mount Sinai Health System

Mount Sinai Health System is one of the largest academic medical systems in the New York metro area, with 48,000 employees working across eight hospitals, more than 400 outpatient practices, more than 600 research and clinical labs, a school of nursing, and a leading school of medicine and graduate education. Mount Sinai advances health for all people, everywhere, by taking on the most complex health care challenges of our time—discovering and applying new scientific learning and knowledge; developing safer, more effective treatments; educating the next generation of medical leaders and innovators; and supporting local communities by delivering high-quality care to all who need it.

Through the integration of its hospitals, labs, and schools, Mount Sinai offers comprehensive health care solutions from birth through geriatrics, leveraging innovative approaches such as artificial intelligence and informatics while keeping patients’ medical and emotional needs at the center of all treatment. The Health System includes approximately 9,000 primary and specialty care physicians and 11 free-standing joint-venture centers throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, Long Island, and Florida. Hospitals within the System are consistently ranked by Newsweek’s® “The World’s Best Smart Hospitals, Best in State Hospitals, World Best Hospitals and Best Specialty Hospitals” and by U.S. News & World Report's® “Best Hospitals” and “Best Children’s Hospitals.” The Mount Sinai Hospital is on the U.S. News & World Report® “Best Hospitals” Honor Roll for 2024-2025.

For more information, visit https://www.mountsinai.org or find Mount Sinai on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.