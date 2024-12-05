JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles Announces December’s Holiday Season Programming

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles announces its extensive holiday season lineup of special events and activities this December, including a Holiday Furoshiki Wrapping workshop, a Miso Soup Bomb Making event, a hands-on workshop about the art of creating onigawara (traditional Japanese decorative roof tiles), the next iteration of the popular “Movie & Bites” series, and the continuing “Masters of Carpentry: Melding Forest, Skill and Spirit” exhibition.

See below for the list of festive December programming and events:

Holiday Furoshiki Wrapping | Living a Sustainable Lifestyle

Sat., December 7, 2024

10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

*Both sessions are the same program

Location: JAPAN HOUSE Salon, Level 5

Fee: $55.20 (including materials, tax, etc.)



Just in time for the holiday season, guests can enjoy a special workshop on furoshiki, the centuries-old Japanese art of fabric wrapping. Participants will discover how this beautiful and sustainable technique can elevate the entire gift-giving experience, offering an elegant and eco-conscious alternative to disposable wrapping paper.

Miso Soup Bomb Making Workshop by BROOKLYN MISOMARU

Sun., December 8, 2024

11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

*Both sessions offer the same program

Location: JAPAN HOUSE Salon, Level 5

Fee: $65.87 (including materials, tax, etc.)



Discover the art of miso soup bomb making through a hands-on workshop led by Kiyomi Tanigawa, founder of Brooklyn-based miso ball company BROOKLYN MISOMARU. Learn to craft your very own miso soup bombs - a creative and delicious twist on the traditional miso soup.

Tea Tuesdays | Omotesenke Tea Ceremony Pop-Up

Tues., December 10, 2024

1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

* Both session offers the same program

Location: JAPAN HOUSE Gallery, Level 2

Fee: $23.18 (including taxes, etc.)



In the midst of a bustling holiday season, December offers the perfect opportunity to reset and recharge through the calming yet inspiring tradition of a tea ceremony. Coinciding with the “Masters of Carpentry: Melding Forest, Skill and Spirit” exhibition on select Tuesday afternoons, visitors can experience a “pop-up” tea ceremony within the gallery itself while JAPAN HOUSE staff share insightful details about the history, construction, and use of the historic Sa-an Teahouse on display.

Movie & Bites | “School Lunch of Ashiya City”

Sat., December 14, 2024

10:30 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.

Location: JAPAN HOUSE Salon, Level 5

Fee: $33.85 (incl. taxes, etc.)



Next movie in the popular series spotlights the delicious flavors and cultural importance of Japanese school lunches, kyushoku. The charming feature film “School Lunch of Ashiya City” (2022) was created to celebrate the 80th anniversary of Ashiya City in Hyogo prefecture, and brings to life Japan’s unique and beloved school lunch system. Full of humor and heart, the film showcases the nostalgic role food plays in childhood memories, and the deep significance of school lunch in Japan.

Onigawara - Traditional Japanese Kawara Decorative Roof Tile Workshop

Sat., December 14 - Sun., December 15, 2024

12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

* Each session offers the same program

Location: JAPAN HOUSE, WAZA Shop (Level 2)

Fee: $28.52 (incl. taxes, etc.)



Learn about the art of creating onigawara, traditional Japanese decorative roof tiles, at the WAZA Shop at JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles. This in-person event is a unique opportunity to immerse yourself in Japanese craftsmanship and create a piece of art to take home.

Exhibition: “Masters of Carpentry: Melding Forest, Skill and Spirit”

Now through Wed., January 22, 2025

Mon. – Fri.: 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Sat. – Sun.: 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Closed on December 25, 2024

Location: JAPAN HOUSE Gallery, Level 2

Fee: Free



The exhibition honors Japanese daiku, or master carpenters, the guardians of the timeless traditions and cultural heritage of Japan’s wood craft and their harmonious relationship with the forest.

During the holidays, Michelin-starred UKA restaurant will feature a special holiday menu from Thurs., December 12 through the end of the month. Additional December activities include pop up dress demonstrations (12/6 - 12/8), Misomaru tastings (12/7 - 12/8), and an Ikebana Flower Arrangement installation by Ikenobo Ikebana Society of Los Angeles (12/28 - 1/2).

For more information, visit the JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles website and social channels: Facebook , Instagram , X , YouTube and LinkedIn .

ABOUT JAPAN HOUSE

JAPAN HOUSE is an innovative, worldwide project with three hubs – London, Los Angeles, and São Paulo – conceived by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan. It seeks to nurture a deeper understanding of Japan in the international community. JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles is a place for new discoveries, offering experiences that showcase the best of Japan through its spaces and diverse programs. Occupying two floors at Ovation Hollywood, the second floor features an exhibition gallery and WAZA Shop while the fifth floor offers a variety of programs and events at the multi-purpose hall (Salon) and the library. UKA, a Michelin-starred, multi-course kaiseki restaurant, also offers exclusive dining experiences.

Location: 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028

Website: www.japanhousela.com

